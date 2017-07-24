Paul Vitenas, MD, FACS is excited to report that he was among an elite group of the nation’s top level plastic surgeons, invited to attend Allergan’s recent meeting with their Plastics Advisory Board. As one of the top five pharmaceutical companies, and top 10 most valued companies in the world, Allergan is bringing a newly defined structure to the aesthetics market. Dr. Vitenas, along with several other influential cosmetic surgeons, were in attendance to provide input and perspective, representing the top customers in the plastic surgery community.

The maker of leading treatments, such as Juvederm and Botox Cosmetic, Allergan is one of the aesthetic market’s most powerful players. The aesthetic company holds 65% of the market share of breast implants, 85% or more of the toxin market, and with its newly acquired CoolSculpting, over 90% of the noninvasive fat reduction market.

Acquired by Actavis in 2015, Allergan has brought a contemporary management team on board, new to their role within the executive suite. The roster brings an updated perspective on the aesthetic market.

Allergan makes up 30% of their parent company’s business, with the medical aesthetics market being the fastest growing segment of their enterprise. This sector, therefore, holds the greatest possibilities for future expansion and earnings. To continue fueling this growth potential, Allergan invited the most prominent plastic surgeons from the United States and abroad to their recent meeting, presenting a new company strategy.

As presented at the Plastics Advisory Board meeting, Allergan’s goal is to double the aesthetic market by 2025. This will be accomplished by putting additional dollars into the cosmetic market, while expending energy into the varied Allergan portfolio of companies. Currently, Allergan is looking to acquire additional players in this branch, including pivotal purchases such as Zeltiq, the maker of CoolSculpting, and the Kelner Funnel.

Dr. Vitenas, and the other professionals within the Plastics Advisory Board, were able to provide their suggestions and voice any concerns for Allergan’s expansion plans. The successive moves the company makes over the next several years, as part of their long-term plan, could mean billions of dollars in revenue. “The leadership at Allergan/Actavis are extremely smart business people,” Dr. Vitenas explains. “I expect them to be very successful.”

Board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Vitenas is a graduate of Tulane University Medical School in New Orleans. Specializing in breast augmentation, liposuction, facial rejuvenation, and body contouring, Dr. Vitenas has close to 30 years of experience. An avid writer, speaker and educator, Dr. Vitenas regularly presents at aesthetic meetings across the country and internationally.

