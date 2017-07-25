GRM Introduces New, High-Performance, Zero Footprint Viewer

The modern workplace demands seamless access and sharing of content.

Continuing to build an enhanced user experience for its enterprise content management clients, who employ their cloud-based VisualVault platform, GRM has introduced a new high-performance, zero footprint viewer. With no client-side install or download, the new viewer allows for document sharing of a broad range of file types in real-time regardless of parties’ hardware and software.

Designed from the ground up as a cloud-based viewer, key features include: extremely fast speeds, zero- footprint on the desktop or mobile device, browser agnostic and one hundred percent HIPAA-compliant.

The new viewer enables users to collaborate easily from disparate locations. Among the key collaboration features are smart annotations, electronic signatures and keyword searching with hotspot navigation. Users may apply redaction and/or annotations within one or multiple layers, then store, save or send the document to recipients easily from any location. The viewer supports Microsoft Office, Adobe, DICOM and hundreds of other file formats. Additionally, users can bookmark specific locations in a document to improve the efficiency of interactions and add hot links to keywords.

The Viewer also allows users and recipients to eSign documentation without loading third-party software. Given that security is at the center of cloud-based technologies, the eSign feature includes a two-factor security approach, ensuring appropriate signatures.

Executive Vice President, Yossi Harel comments, “The new GRM viewer is feature-rich and serves to unify disparate software, hardware, device types and browsers.” Harel goes on to say, “The modern workplace demands seamless access and sharing of content. Users want the greatest ease-of-use and flexibility from their software solutions. Our new viewer delivers.”

GRM continues to upgrade the technology with ongoing innovations that are the result of demonstrated user community needs.

About GRM

GRM Document Management is a leading provider of lifecycle records and information management solutions. The company brings technology innovation and new levels of cost efficiency to document storage, data protection, on demand scanning/imaging, digital/electronic document management, enterprise content management and certified destruction.

Integrated products and services include: remote inventory control, a cloud-based document repository, workflow automation technology, a blended paper-to-digital migration solution, medical Release of Information, a regulatory research tool and consultative Compliance/Governance expertise. This comprehensive suite of services is available in most major markets throughout the U.S. GRM is currently the largest document storage/records management company in China and recently opened locations in Lima, Peru, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and Bogota, Columbia. For more information, visit the GRM web site at http://www.grmdocumentmanagement.com

