Magic Wand Rechargeable Wins Prestigious Consumer-Voted Award

The Magic Wand® Rechargeable, the top-of-the-line cordless personal massager, on Tuesday received the prestigious StorErotica “Consumer’s Choice” Award, for favorite sex toy. Created in collaboration with website Kinkly.com, the award was the only one presented at the 11th annual StorErotica Awards to be consumer voted. The Magic Wand Rechargeable won in stiff competition from brands such as Lelo, We-Vibe and Womanizer.

“We are thrilled by the appreciation shown by fans of the Magic Wand Rechargeable,” says Shay Martin, Vice President of Vibratex, Inc., exclusive importer of the Magic Wand since 2000. “It is fabulous that consumers have discovered the rechargeable version of the Magic Wand, a brand that women have raved about for over thirty years. We are truly humbled to see it receive this much love from consumers,” adds Martin.

The Magic Wand is no stranger to awards and recognition. In 2016, the Magic Wand Rechargeable was named 2016 Sex Toy of the Year by industry magazine XBiz. A year earlier, the Magic Wand Original won the SHE Award for “Best Sex Toy for Women”, after winning the consumer-voted “Favorite Sex Toy for Women” in the Sex Awards in October 2013.

Time Magazine honored the brand by placing the Magic Wand on its “Most Influential Gadgets of All Time” list in 2016, calling it “the best known (Hitachi) product stateside”. The Magic Wand was the only personal massager to make that list. Cosmopolitan Magazine also recently lauded the Magic Wand, calling it “the LBD (Little Black Dress) of sex toys.”

The Magic Wand, previously the “Hitachi Magic Wand”, became widely known after sex educators like Betty Dodson, Joni Blank and Dell Williams recommended the massager to their clients, starting in the 1970s. Since then consumers have loved the legendary massager for its power, quality and reliable satisfaction. In 2015, the Magic Wand Rechargeable, a cordless version of the massager offering the freedom to enjoy the wand’s pleasures almost anywhere, anytime, was launched.

The award was presented at the StorErotica Awards Gala in Burbank, California, which was hosted by sexual health educator Sunny Rodgers.

More information is available on http://www.MagicWandOriginal.com, and retailers may order it by contacting Vibratex at (888) 558-9778.

About Vibratex

For over 30 years Vibratex® has brought America toys with heritage; unique, thoughtfully crafted,

with the power to satisfy, again and again. The company’s best-loved products include the Rabbit Habit® Original Deluxe, Dahlia, Sugar Pop, Black Pearl, Mystic Wand and The Girls. Vibratex has been the sole importer of the Magic Wand to the United States for over 15 years.

About the Magic Wand

The Magic Wand® is the personal massager that has been therapist recommended and trusted for over 30 years. It is available in two versions: the Magic Wand Original and the Magic Wand Rechargeable.