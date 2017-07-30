Aptus Court Reporting, the west coast’s premier deposition and court reporting service, announced today that it is expanding into the California Central Valley market. Aptus’ Fresno office, which is conveniently located at 516 West Shaw Avenue, Suite 200, will fulfill a need for quality court reporting and litigation technology services that has existed in the area.

Earlier this year, Aptus Court Reporting announced a new office in the Pacific Northwest, as well as the acquisition of the well-established Anaheim, CA firm, Barristers’ Court Reporting. Sandy Waite, Chief Operating Officer for the company, attributes the rapid growth to the continuing commitment to providing the legal community with the expansive services for which Aptus is known.

Joining the Aptus team and spearheading the company’s new market launch is Jaime Gooch, Director of Business Development. Ms. Gooch served as a Regional Litigation Consultant and Regional Account Manager for Esquire Deposition Solutions prior to joining Aptus. She has years of additional account management experience, making her the top candidate to lead the Central Valley expansion efforts.

“I didn’t think companies like Aptus existed until I met the team. I fell in love with their passion for the industry, the ‘white glove’ treatment they give all their clients, and the way they valued and respected their employees. The energy was also very contagious and I’m so thankful to be a part of the Aptus family now.”

“Jaime exemplifies everything we stand for here at Aptus. The common shared interests will help propel the Aptus brand throughout the Central Valley of California and beyond. We are excited to enhance our footprint and bring on a talent like Ms. Gooch to our team,” says President Derek Berg.

About Aptus Court Reporting:

Since launching in San Diego in 2011, Aptus has expanded its territory throughout the west coast of the US, with local offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Irvine, Riverside, and Seattle. The firm provides a wide range of services globally with clients on five continents.

Aptus Court Reporting is a full-service court reporting firm and a leading provider of court reporting services and litigation technology. They provide a one-stop solution for deposition and trial needs with services including court reporting, transcription, videography, video streaming, world-wide conference rooms, and more. The company’s mission is to “Connect Testimony with Technology.” For more information about Aptus Court Reporting, please visit http://www.aptuscr.com.