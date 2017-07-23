TRI-AD and Questis Join Forces for Digital Financial Wellness

"TRI-AD's purpose is to enrich the health and financial well-being of people just like you. We accomplish that purpose by making it easy and convenient for our clients' employees to manage their health and retirement benefits.

TRI-AD is pleased to announce a joint business relationship with Questis, a digital financial wellness platform. TRI-AD will offer the Questis platform as its digital financial wellness backbone. TRI-AD believes strongly in the value a digital financial wellness solution has to immediately impact the financial well-being of their clients and their clients’ employees.

"TRI-AD's purpose is to enrich the health and financial well-being of people just like you. We accomplish that purpose by making it easy and convenient for our clients' employees to manage their health and retirement benefits. They use our one website, one mobile app, and one call center for all of their benefits needs -- everything in one spot,” said Thad Hamilton, President and CEO. “It was an easy decision for us to partner with Questis to supplement the core services we already provide. Their service is easy to use and provides the additional financial planning tools our valuable customers need to secure their financial futures."

Questis’ digital financial wellness solution is designed to enhance existing financial wellness offerings or power entirely new ones. Complete with configurable features including advisor scheduling, automated action items and reminders, account integration, messaging, custom content, branding, and more. Questis gives employers and their employees a simple, guided path to reach and surpass their financial goals.

“We’re turning the lights on in a room that has only seen darkness,” said Steve Wilbourne, CEO, Questis. “Personal financial habits are something of a mystery in our modern world. We get snippets of data here and there, but never a holistic view of the whole thing. Now, with TRI-AD’s hands-on approach, coupled with the transparency made possible by our technology and user experience, we can see what’s going on and make data-driven decisions to improve people’s financial health. We are committed to making real, actionable change in people's financial lives and TRI-AD is the perfect company to do that with.”

About Questis: Questis is the only comprehensive financial wellness platform built for the enterprise. With configurable features, scalable architecture, and secure software, fueled by advisors’ personalized coaching and guidance, Questis gives financial planners and consumers alike a clear digital roadmap to reach and surpass their financial goals. Founded by experienced financial advisory professionals, the Questis Platform harnesses the power of software to offer the configurability necessary to work within any business model. Now, anyone looking to offer financial wellness as a service to their customers can do so simply, and to their requirements, to inspire real, quantifiable change in financial health. Learn more at myquestis.com

About TRI-AD: TRI-AD’s mission is to enrich the health and financial well-being of people just like you. We accomplish that goal by making it easier for employees and employers to manage all of their benefit plans (Health & Welfare and Retirement) with one company that is focused on providing exceptional service. This enables employees to have a single point of contact for managing all of their benefit needs, with state-of-the-art tools and technology available for support. Headquartered in Southern California, TRI-AD brings 40 years of success and understanding in all areas of Employee Benefits including Defined Contribution, Defined Benefit and Deferred Compensation retirement plans, plus Health & Welfare Eligibility & Online Enrollment, Consolidated Premium Billing, FSA/HRA/HSA/Commuter Plan Administration, COBRA, and Direct Billing administration. Please contact sales(at)tri-ad(dot)com.