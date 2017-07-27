Adam Equipment, a leading manufacturer of scales and balances for professionals worldwide, is now offering PT platform scales with EC-type approval. These scales are available through Adam’s head office in the UK, and through the European office in Germany.

The PT approved platform scale provides a durable weighing solution for applications in industrial settings, including factories, warehouses, shipyards, shipping and receiving docks, recycling facilities, and distribution centers.

Sturdy construction and a low-profile design simplify loading and unloading pallets, crates, and other large containers. PT approved platforms provide a large steel base with a diamond-plate surface and a reinforced frame that fortifies the platform. Four rugged levelling feet help stabilize the unit, and adjust to compensate for uneven weighing surfaces. Overload protection helps prevent damage to internal components from excessive weight.

These platforms can be situated in a recessed pit and come with a 10ft / 3m shielded cable. Optional ramps facilitate loading and unloading heavy objects.

PT platforms with EC-type approval are compatible with Adam’s approved GK-M indicator. Packed with smart features, the GK-M provides a simple user interface, resulting in speedy operation and quick results. The GK-M offers a full keypad for entering preset tares, checkweighing limits, or unit weights for parts counting. For secure mounting, the indicator is equipped with a wall bracket and hardware. A backlit LCD features a capacity tracker to help prevent overloads.

For more information on PT platform scales, visit http://www.adamequipment.co.uk/pt-platforms.

For more information on GK-M indicators, visit http://www.adamequipment.co.uk/gk-m.

In addition to the PT, Adam Equipment offers a number of other scales and balances with EC-type approval, including the Highland portable precision balance, CBK checkweighing scale, GBK bench checkweighing scale, WBW washdown scale, and WBZ price-computing retail scale. For more information, visit https://www.adamequipment.co.uk/products/legal-for-trade-scales.

About Adam Equipment

For more than 40 years, Adam Equipment has designed and manufactured precision balances and scales for professionals worldwide in the laboratory, medical, education, industrial, food, animal/veterinary and jewellery markets. Adam is committed to offering an extensive selection of weighing equipment with best-in-class value. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has strategically established offices in the United States, South Africa, Australia, China and Germany to provide product support and speedy delivery to distributors. For more information about the company and its products, go to http://www.adamequipment.com.