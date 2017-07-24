We hope the new branch will help us better serve our current members, while making it easier for new members who live and work in the Schaumburg area to take advantage of our services.

Andigo Credit Union announced today they will be rewarding one grand prize winner with a new car as part of their “Branch Bash Sweepstakes.” The sweepstakes promotes the grand opening of their new branch location, scheduled for Aug. 14, 2017.

The new branch, located at 1310 N. Meacham Rd, Schaumburg, Illinois, will serve Andigo members in Schaumburg and the surrounding community, and will feature a seating area with informational kiosks and tablets, and a kid’s area with iPads, TVs and games. Members can also enjoy convenient access to the drive-thru ATMs at the new branch.

“We’re excited to be expanding our presence in the neighborhood,” said Mike Murphy, Chief Executive Officer at Andigo. “We are committed to giving our members the best experience possible while managing their finances, We hope the new branch will help us better serve our current members, while making it easier for new members who live and work in the Schaumburg area to take advantage of our services.”

One grand prize winner will receive a 3-year lease for a 2017 Buick Encore. The grand prize winner will be announced during a grand opening celebration Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Special thanks to Marquardt of Barrington Buick-GMC for providing the vehicle.

Six weekly winners will also receive cash prizes of $1,000 each. Andigo will announce one weekly winner every Friday between Aug. 18, 2017 and Sept. 22, 2017.

Participants can text “WIN CAR” to 31996 to start their entry and get all sweepstakes details as well as information about upcoming Andigo events. Participants are limited to one entry, but can receive one bonus entry each week by visiting the Meacham branch between Aug. 14 and Sept. 20, 2017. The sweepstakes is open to individuals who live or work in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and McHenry counties, who are licensed drivers, who are 21 years or older, no purchase is necessary and ends September 20. Message & data rates apply. Text STOP to stop. Text HELP for help. 6 Messages/month. Terms: slkt.io/4zS.

Additional details on the Branch Bash Sweepstakes and alternate entry methods can be found at http://andigo.org/wincar.

Andigo is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, serving the area since 1939. Andigo is a not-for-profit financial institution that passes proceeds back to members in the form of better rates, lower fees and more fun. In short, they’re like a bank, without the bummer. To learn more about Andigo, their products, services and locations, visit: http://www.andigo.org

For more information, contact Ron Gauvin at Ron.Gauvin(at)andigo(dot)org