Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate announces that Amy Hopkins has joined the team of real estate professionals in their island office.

Amy, a REALTOR since 2005, believes in building relationships with her clients one step at a time, and one transaction at a time. She is passionate about the real estate business and particularly enjoys being involved in the industry because of her previous experience in building and designing homes. Her main goal is to make each transaction an enjoyable success, and always places the needs of her clients first.

Amy Hopkins is a REALTOR who loves where she lives; you’ll often find her boating, fishing, paddle boarding, running, biking and dining out in the Golden Isles.

Pat Cooper, President and Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate, says, “Amy has the local knowledge, ambition, and dedication to get results for her clients. She loves the real estate business and it shows in every transaction. I’m thrilled to have her as a member of our team.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate, which is independently owned and operated, became a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC, earlier this year. Since that time, it has earned a host of honors and welcomed several new professionals to the highly successful real estate team.

