KellyOCG(R) Receives Industry Recognition

KellyOCG, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly Services®, today announced recent recognitions from industry groups for its workforce solutions services.

International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®) The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals awarded KellyOCG its "Super Star" ranking on its annual Global Outsourcing 100 list.

The IAOP recognizes companies with Super Star status if they are consecutively listed on the Global Outsourcing list for five or more years. This is the sixth consecutive year that KellyOCG has been named to the list. Stars are awarded to companies with a score of five or more (on a scale of 0-8) for each of the five major judging categories:

1. Size and Growth

2. Customer References

3. Delivery Excellence

4. Programs for Innovation

5. Corporate Social Responsibility

Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

Everest Group

KellyOCG was named to the Everest Group BPS Top 50, a global list of the largest third-party providers based on BPS revenues. The list is determined based on multiple sources of information and analysis, including:



Listed companies reported BPS revenues

Bottom-up revenue build leveraging Everest Group's proprietary BPS databases

"KellyOCG is thrilled to receive these industry recognitions, as they confirm the outsized value we deliver to our clients as we help them navigate today's talent landscape and prepare for the future of work," said Teresa Carroll, president of Global Talent Solutions for Kelly Services. "Technology and automation continue to disrupt business strategies and talent planning, and these awards reflect KellyOCG's passion for driving successful client outcomes through insightful analytics, agile workforce planning, and trusted consulting solutions."

About KellyOCG

Kelly Outsourcing and Consulting Group (KellyOCG®) is the leading global advisor of talent supply chain strategies that enable companies to achieve their business goals by aligning talent strategy to business strategy across all internal and external worker categories. Core solutions include Advisory Services, CWO, RPO, Managed Services (BPS), and Career Transition.

