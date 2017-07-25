Paul Mengert, Founder and CEO of Association Management Group, recently joined the Board of Directors of the Carolina Theatre. He will serve a three-year term. AMG is in the business of creating and preserving community. I look forward to growing the stellar legacy of this downtown Greensboro institution for years to come.

Paul K. Mengert, founder and CEO of Association Management Group, Inc., one of the Carolinas’ largest professional homeowner association managers, has accepted an invitation to join the Carolina Theatre Board of Directors.

Deemed the finest theatre between Washington, DC, and Atlanta, the Greensboro “Showplace of the Carolinas” opened in 1927 and delighted audiences with vaudeville acts in a sumptuous setting of sparkling chandeliers, gilded decor, marble columns and classical statuary. Now a state-of-the-art performing arts center, the historic theatre continues to enthrall a new generation of audiences with ballet, theatre, opera and musical performances.

During his three-year term, Mengert will support the theatre’s mission and vision with leadership and guidance, financial expertise and community engagement support.

“Association Management Group is in the business of creating and preserving community,” Mengert said. “As a member of the Carolina Theatre Board of Directors, I bring decades of experience connecting people to each other and their neighborhoods, and educating volunteer homeowner boards about good financial and legal stewardship, budget management, strong governance and engaging marketing. I believe this experience will prove beneficial as we grow the stellar legacy of this downtown Greensboro institution for years to come.”

To learn more about Carolina Theatre, visit https://carolinatheatre.com/history/.

About Association Management Group, Inc.: AMG is a professional community association management company dedicated to building effective community associations. AMG guides and assists executive boards to help protect the association's interests, enhance the lives of community members and improve the property values in the community. With offices throughout the Carolinas in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Raleigh, NC, and Greenville and Aiken, SC, AMG is a knowledgeable partner in enforcing community governing documents with a proven set of processes and techniques, and supporting communities with a broad range of services that can be tailored to individual community needs. Association Management Group, Inc. is a locally Accredited Business by the BBB and is a nationally Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) by the Community Associations Institute. For more about AMG, visit http://www.amgworld.com.