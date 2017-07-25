EmcienPatterns is helping businesses of all stripes realize max value from data. With Helix, we can help contact centers quickly transform how they improve outcomes with this breakthrough technology.

Emcien® and Helix Business Solutions today announced a ground-breaking collaboration that combines the market-leading strengths of each company to help contact and customer service centers turn the data they collect into immediate, continuous value. Helix brings deep contact center, customer experience, and Oracle Service Cloud technology expertise to the partnership. Emcien contributes EmcienPatterns™, Emcien’s revolutionary new data analytics software that provides practical tasks to improve outcomes, solving the last mile of analytics for businesses everywhere.

“Today’s modern call center collects an immense amount of valuable customer data, but rarely are companies able to leverage this data to improve business outcomes and provide improved customer service,” said Travis Cottom, Helix’s vice president of business development and solutions. “Everyday, Helix helps over 800 of the world’s top brands provide excellence in customer service. With Emcien, we’re excited for the potential to enable our customers with answers to questions like ‘what’s going to happen, why and what can we do about it.’”

“We are incredibly proud to be working with Helix, a trusted contact center partner that has won awards for helping companies create extraordinary, brand-defining customer experiences with Oracle Service Cloud. They know what businesses need and are experts at leveraging new technologies like EmcienPatterns to develop immediate results and long-term gains for clients,” said Andy Bashkin, Emcien’s vice president of sales. “EmcienPatterns is helping businesses of all stripes realize maximum value from data by reducing customer churn, increasing revenue, reducing cost to serve, and more. By collaborating with Helix, we can help contact centers quickly transform how they improve outcomes with this breakthrough new analytics technology.”

Together, Helix and Emcien will transform how contact centers improve myriad mission critical outcomes—like customer churn, customer value, operational efficiency, and more—to grow loyalty, boost revenue, and streamline operations.



About Helix Business Solutions:

Helix delivers the promise of modern customer experience to help businesses get the most from their CX investments. Drawing on over 750 successful Service Cloud engagements, Helix has the depth of experience and breadth of services and solutions to deliver the promise of Modern CX.



About Emcien:

Emcien revolutionizes analytics with the only software that helps enterprises realize value from their data by converting it to practical, prioritized tasks to continuously improve business outcomes like churn, profitability, downtime, and more. Only Emcien tells you what outcomes will occur in the future and why, and what specific action to take as a result. Emcien delivers answers into your existing apps and systems in real-time so they can seamlessly transform the enterprise. Leading brands across verticals like retail, manufacturing, and telecom trust Emcien to transform their sales, operations, customer service, and beyond. For product videos and more, visit http://www.emcien.com.

