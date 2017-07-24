Insitome Partners with Helix to Illuminate The Story of You

Insitome delivers an individualized story via an engaging web or mobile app experience that leads each customer through their unique results and how they fit into the grand narrative of human history.

Insitome, your gateway to self-discovery, today announced a partnership with Helix, a personal genomics company that has launched the first online marketplace of DNA-powered products. Insitome will leverage Helix’s innovative Next Generation Sequencing technology to tell genomically-driven stories, or Insights, personalized to an individual’s unique DNA profile. Each Insight will reveal details about traits passed down through hundreds of thousands of years of human evolution.

Today also marks the launch of the first Insitome Insight, Neanderthal: The Very Beginning. The Neanderthal Insight looks at an individual’s DNA for signatures of ancient encounters with Neanderthal ancestors, highlighting specific traits you may have inherited from these human cousins and how they impact life today. Neanderthal: The Very Beginning is available on the Helix marketplace at helix.com.

To get started, customers order the Neanderthal Insight and a Helix DNA collection kit, which includes everything needed to sequence their DNA. After providing a saliva sample and mailing the sample to Helix’s CLIA- and CAP-accredited lab, Helix sequences the customer’s Exome+. Helix uses Next-Generation Sequencing to read all 22,000 protein-coding genes , unlocking 100X more data than other personal genomics companies offering products in the consumer marketplace today. Helix securely stores and protects customer’s genetic information so they can access and use it with any Helix platform partner of their choosing—all without having to provide another saliva sample.

When the results are complete, Insitome delivers an individualized story via an engaging web or mobile app experience that leads each customer through their unique results and how they fit into the grand narrative of human history.

“Each one of us is a unique product of thousands of generations of striving and success, of hardship and adaptation, of migration and mysterious ancient trysts. The greatest story ever written is the one you carry in your DNA,” said Spencer Wells, founder and CEO of Insitome. “Insitome illuminates your story and reveals your place in human history. That’s incredibly powerful.”

Insitome Insights are built on rigorously peer-reviewed research and technology. As geneticists discover more details about the human genome over the coming months and years, Insitome will continue to add new Insights to reveal the the story of these new discoveries and how they impact you.

The individual traits covered in Insitome’s Neanderthal Insight include:



Skin Pigmentation

Sun Damage Repair

Torso Shape

Learning

Fat Storage

High Altitude Adaptation

Interpreting Immune Signals

Pathogen Recognition

Viral Immune Response

Muscle Growth and Development

“Insitome is at the forefront of utilizing genomics to look deeply into our ancient past. We’re excited to team up with them to bring their innovative product to the Helix marketplace,” said Justin Kao, co-founder and SVP at Helix. “We are excited that entrepreneurial teams like Insitome are able to harness the power of our Next Generation Sequencing and proprietary Exome+ technology to layer on insights from DNA into a wide variety of new products, and to launch through the Helix marketplace. Insitome’s focus on storytelling empowers people to unlock some of the mysteries of their past in an educational and entertaining way.”

Insitome’s Neanderthal Insight will be available on the Helix marketplace for $29.99. Individuals just getting started will also purchase an $80 Helix DNA kit to sequence their DNA.

The Insitome team will be featuring Neanderthal at Helix’s platform launch event on August 1, 2017 in San Francisco. For more information, please contact press(at)helix(dot)com.

To learn more about Insitome or to unlock the first chapter of your genomic story, please visit https://www.helix.com/shop/insitome-neanderthal.

About Insitome:

The greatest story ever written is the one you carry in your DNA. Insitome is your gateway to self discovery. We chronicle a human saga that spans thousands of generations.

We combine the most advanced sequencing technologies with expert storytelling to help you uncover your personal genomic story, chapter by chapter, trait by trait.

To craft your narrative, we start with your whole exome. We gather millions of data points that are unique to you. From your regional ancestry to your appearance to adaptations to modern life, our series of Insights help you understand the mystery encoded in your DNA.

The science of the genome is evolving quickly. As breakthroughs occur, Insitome delivers new peer-reviewed data to your favorite device. You always have the latest volume.

This story belongs to all of us. Get started for just $30 and the cost of easy, at-home DNA sequencing.

Join us to find your place in human history at http://www.insito.me/.

Insitome. Based on a true story.

About Helix:

Helix is a personal genomics company with a simple but powerful mission: to empower every person to improve their life through DNA. We’ve created the first marketplace for DNA-powered products where people can explore diverse and uniquely personalized products developed by high-quality partners. Helix handles sample collection, DNA sequencing, and secure data storage so that our partners can integrate DNA insights into products across a range of categories, including health, fitness, nutrition, entertainment, family, ancestry, and more. From profound insights to just-for-fun discoveries, Helix is here to help people live a fuller life.

Helix is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, and has a CLIA- and CAP-accredited Next-Generation Sequencing lab in San Diego. Learn more at http://www.helix.com.