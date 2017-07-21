Giant Spoon Named An Ad Age Small Agency Of The Year

Giant Spoon Founders "This recognition would not be possible without our fearless clients who took a chance on a small agency and allowed our teams to push the boundaries of creativity," said Marc Simons, co-founder of Giant Spoon.

Giant Spoon was named an Ad Age Small Agency of the Year at an awards ceremony held in Nashville, TN during the Small Agency Conference this week. Hundreds of advertising agencies enter this awards show which recognizes the agency’s body of work, culture and growth, as well as stand-out campaigns. The Spoon brought home the gold for best west coast agency and won silver for best B2B campaign for HP’s “The Wolf.”

"We've spent four years building an agency filled with talented people who wanted the freedom to create anything. Not just ads,” said Jon Haber, co-founder of Giant Spoon. “This award is validation for the brave, weird, and wonderful team at Giant Spoon."

Ad Age was especially impressed by Giant Spoon’s work for clients including HP and GE as well as the agency’s strong culture. The agency of the year awards are judged by the Ad Age editors and journalists while the awards for specific campaigns are judged by a group of outside creative directors, many of whom have won small agency awards in previous years.

“This awards show has given us an opportunity to plug into the small agency community,” noted Trevor Guthrie, co-founder of Giant Spoon. “We want to support other start ups and believe some of the industry’s thorniest issues may be solved through new ideas coming from smaller independent shops.”

Giant Spoon’s proven ability to solve marketing challenges has made it one of the most awarded new agencies in the world with wins including Cannes Lions, Adweek Media Plan of the Year, Webbys, Media All-Star and Creative Agency of the Year by Media.

"This recognition would not be possible without our fearless clients who took a chance on a small agency and allowed our teams to push the boundaries of creativity," said Marc Simons, co-founder of Giant Spoon.

The Ad Age small agency awards show was designed to identify up and coming agencies and recognizes those with 150 employees or less. Ad Age is widely recognized as one of the leading voices in marketing and media.

ABOUT GIANT SPOON

Giant Spoon is an innovation-driven marketing agency that focuses on idea-centric strategy and lives where digital, content, and innovation collide. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, the agency works with companies like: GE, HP, Mass Mutual, NBC, Pinterest, WB and Spotify. Giant Spoon is comprised of heavily awarded A-list disruptors with backgrounds in media, innovation, brand strategy, and creative.