Alex Jack, MD “Skin conditions often have a profound impact on one’s psyche, whether it is the embarrassment of having a condition that is visible to the outside world or the discomfort of having a skin problem that is itchy or painful," said Alex Jack, MD.

Dr. Alex Jack joins Evans Dermatology, now a part of U.S. Dermatology Partners in the Kyle location on August 10th 2017. Dr. Jack earned his medical degree from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, graduating with highest distinction. He completed his dermatology residency in Portland at Oregon Health & Science University where he served as chief resident.

Dr. Jack is originally from the Pacific Northwest where he has been practicing dermatology for four years in a multispecialty group in Seattle. Dr. Jack practices general and medical dermatology and welcomes patients of all ages. He has a particular interest in contact dermatitis and performs comprehensive patch testing to diagnose skin allergies. He is also interested in how adjunctive treatments, such as dietary and lifestyle changes, can improve dermatological conditions. He’s passionate about helping patients improve their quality of life through the treatment of skin conditions.

When he’s not caring for patients, Dr. Jack stays active with travel and outdoor adventures, including cycling, hiking and kayaking. His goal is to visit every U.S. national park (he’s already checked many off the list). Dr. Jack also enjoys live music and watching professional and college sports. Dr. Jack was drawn to Austin by the active lifestyle, live music scene, and friendly people.

Dr. Jack will begin seeing patients August 10th.

About Evans Dermatology

Evans Dermatology Partners, now a part of U.S. Dermatology Partners, provides the very latest in dermatology care for the entire family, along with state-of-the-art treatment for diseases of the skin. As a leading treatment center of psoriasis in Central Texas, Evans Dermatology focuses largely on medical dermatology while also providing high quality care for cosmetic concerns. Evans Dermatology patients enjoy safe and efficient care that involves comprehensive consideration of out-of-pocket costs both in and outside the office environment. As one of the only dermatology practices in Austin proactively acquiring patient feedback, Evans Dermatology is proud to continually earn high satisfaction ratings and reviews. The largest dermatology practice serving South Austin, Evans Dermatology has three locations: Brodie Lane, South Lamar, and Kyle Parkway. To learn more, visit evans-dermatology.com.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is making it easier for people to connect with a dermatologist and gain access to the very latest in dermatology care for the entire family and state-of-the-art treatment for diseases of the skin. As the 3rd largest physician-owned dermatology practice in the United States, patients not only have access to general medical, surgical and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network, but also benefit from the practice’s strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team therefore includes recognized national leaders in sub-specialties including psoriasis and Mohs surgery. To learn more visit usdermatologypartners.com