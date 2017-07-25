FPS-4 continues to demonstrate remarkable benefits and this additional intellectual property will allow us and our prospective partners to protect and expand our platform as we begin to prepare for global commercialization.

Bactana Animal Health, a company developing sustainable products that enhance the microbiome and improve efficiency of livestock farming while reducing the use of antibiotics and hormones in the world’s food supply, today announced that it has licensed additional intellectual property from Cornell University.

These new proprietary technologies expand the breadth of the Company’s intellectual property portfolio to include issued and pending patent rights not only relating to weight gain and disease reduction but also to milk production and antimicrobials, and covers a variety of species including cattle, swine, poultry, and other animals. These technologies are based on the discoveries of a team led by Dr. Rodrigo Bicalho, Professor of Dairy Production Medicine at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, and Chief Scientific Officer at Bactana.

“Bactana continues to pursue new global opportunities to deliver our FPS-4™ technology platform while we simultaneously perform research to validate the efficacy and mechanism of action of our breakthrough discoveries,” commented John Kallassy, Chief Executive Officer of Bactana, “FPS-4 continues to demonstrate remarkable benefits and this additional intellectual property will allow us and our prospective partners to protect and expand our platform as we begin to prepare for global commercialization.”

Distinct from antibiotics, which are known to contribute to human antibiotic resistance, Bactana’s FPS-4 platform is based on the interaction of a naturally occurring collection of bacteria isolates called Pioneer Gut Colonizers™ and an animal’s intestinal microbiota and immune system.

For more information about Bactana Animal Health or if you are interested in partnering, contact: info(at)bactana(dot)com

About Bactana

Bactana Animal Health is a global development stage animal health company focused on the gut microbiota. Its product development platform (FPS-4) is initially being developed for food producing animals and has demonstrated increases in feed efficiency, weight gain, improved gut health, and more through immunomodulation and enhancement of the gut microbiota. For more information, please visit http://www.bactana.com or contact info(at)bactana(dot)com.