As part of the annual Market Leaders and Distribution Trends Special Issue, Modern Distribution Management has released its annual ranking of the top wholesale distribution companies in North America for 2017 in 14 sectors, including industrial and electrical. MDM has also identified trends for each sector, as well as the industry as a whole.

W.W. Grainger, Lake Forest, IL, is No. 1 on the Top 40 Industrial Distributors list, followed by HD Supply, Atlanta, GA, at No. 2 and Airgas, Radnor, PA, at No. 3.

Sonepar North America, Charleston, SC, is No. 1 on the Top 25 Electrical Distributors list. WESCO International, Pittsburgh, PA, and Graybar, St. Louis, MO, are Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

MDM also announced the 2017 Market Leaders in 12 other sectors: Power Transmission & Bearings, HVACR & Plumbing, Building Materials & Construction, Electronics, Fasteners, Fluid Power, Gases & Welding Equipment, Hose & Accessories, Industrial PVF, Jan-San, Safety, and Plastics. The top distributors in the Pharmaceuticals sector will be updated in fall 2017.

All 15 Market Leader lists are available for free at http://www.mdm.com/marketleaders.

MDM also released the Distribution Trends Special Issue, which outlines distribution industry trends based on interviews with dozens of wholesaler-distributors, industry experts and manufacturers, as well as the results from reader surveys. Available for free to MDM premium subscribers, this special issue identifies six trends specific to the distribution industry.

Data to determine placement on the Market Leaders lists was collected from the companies, public filings and news releases. For companies that did not provide their data, MDM estimated rankings based on past reported revenues, average revenue increases within the sectors, data from economic reports and conversations with industry experts. All companies for which revenues were estimated are notated with “N/A” on the lists.

For questions, call MDM at 888-742-5060.

______________________________________________________________________________

About Modern Distribution Management:

Modern Distribution Management (http://www.mdm.com) is the premier source of research on the wholesale distribution industry and offers news, blogs and premium newsletters to executives in wholesale distribution businesses or that sell through or to wholesale distribution businesses.