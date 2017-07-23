Faith Center for the Arts Welcomes Broadway Guest Artists

Roland, whose credits include National Tours of "Kiss Me Kate," "Showboat," "Cinderella," and "West Side Story," is returning again to direct the Camp's production of "My Fair Lady." Elizabeth Southard, who has performed extensively in musical theatre on Broadway and in National Tours, most notably as Christine in "The Phantom of the Opera," is also returning to teach master classes. Her audition workshop last year was a student favorite.

Briggs commented, “In addition to working with Derek and Beth again this year, the students are looking forward to Danny's and Mark physical comedy workshop.” Gardner has performed in and toured with Broadway productions of "Dames at Sea," "White Christmas," and "42nd Street." Lonergan is a New York-based director/creator and the Artistic Director of Parallel Exit, a three-time Drama Desk Award nominee for Unique Theatrical Experience.

“Our Camp creates opportunities for students not only to develop their skills through classes and rehearsals, but also to ‘raise the bar’ of their talent by working with top professionals in the field, and experiment with new ideas and techniques, in a safe and supportive environment,” noted Executive Director Bill Briggs. Its students have gone on to achieve accolades in colleges and universities across the country, as well as internationally in London, Hong Kong, and Italy.

The Camp culminates in two full-scale productions, complete with live pit orchestras – "My Fair Lady" and "The Wizard of Oz" – on August 4th, 5th, and 6th, 2017, at the Sussex County Community College Performing Arts Center, in Newton, New Jersey. Tickets for the shows are $15 in advance online at http://www.TicketPeak.com/FCA, with a special $10 Sunday Matinee. For more information, call (973)252-5043.

About Faith Center for the Arts

Faith Center for the Arts is a non-profit organization providing comprehensive art, music, drama, and dance education to families at affordable rates. For over 20 years, it has been committed to its vision of encouraging individuals to discover their God-given artistic talents in the performing and visual arts, in a nurturing environment that seeks to develop the whole person, and to provide practical opportunities to use their talents. Faith Center’s teachers are degreed in their field, and its alumni are impacting communities all over the world. With locations in five New Jersey counties, Faith Center families hail from the tri-state area. For more information, call (973)252-5043, or visit Facebook.com/FaithCenterArts or http://www.FaithCenterArts.org.

###