TextMarks, a leading provider of SMS text messaging, today announced it is powering SMS capabilities for Riverside Transit Agency (RTA), which provides public bus service for the residents of western Riverside County, California, a 2,500 square miles service area.

RTA riders can now find out when the next scheduled bus will arrive using any cell phone via text message. This follows RTA’s recent launch of the new version of their BusWatch app, which allows customers to view arrival times of all large fixed-route buses in real-time.

“We are thrilled to put this vital information in the palm of our customers’ hands,” said RTA Chair Linda Krupa. “The ability to track bus times through both the app and by text message reflects our commitment to making transit easy and accessible.”

Krupa said customers who ride the bus daily or those exploring public transportation for the first time will find both the app and the 41411 text messaging service to be useful tools.

“This new technology helps RTA serve existing riders and attract new ones by simplifying the process and giving customers unprecedented access to their travel information,” she said. “We encourage everyone to give it a try.”

To receive bus times by text, Riverside Transit riders can text the word RTABUS followed by a space and then the stop number to the easy-to-remember short code 41411. Stop numbers are posted on some stops and are listed on the Riverside Transit website.

“Many of our transit agency customers find that adding SMS to deliver bus arrival information provides access to more riders, increases rider satisfaction, reduces support costs and helps modernize transit systems,” said Dan Kamins, CEO of TextMarks. “We are excited that RTA has chosen TextMarks and has integrated with our powerful API for dynamic content.”

TextMarks’ fully-hosted SMS solution and simple, easy-to remember short code are supported by all major US Carriers. TextMarks API supports dynamic, request/response text messaging through customizable transit and GPS integration.

About TextMarks

TextMarks’ SMS Communications platform allows transit agencies, brands, small businesses, churches and other nonprofits to reach communities and customers through text messaging. Since 2006, TextMarks’ easy to use web interface, robust API and reliable service has enabled thousands of customers to build their businesses, increase engagement and deliver timely information to more than 10 Million users in the U.S. For more information about TextMarks, visit http://www.textmarks.com or call 1-800-696-1393.