Pieology Pizzeria Expands to Sacramento

Pieology, the creator of personally-inspired pizzas, announces its newest location at 488 Howe Ave. in Sacramento, CA.

Join the local Sacramento community as it officially welcomes Pieology to the neighborhood today, July 21. As the restaurant opens its doors, guests can expect delicious handmade personal pizzas crafted with only the freshest ingredients and signature sauces. Boasting a variety of menu options as well as the ability to create your own personalized pie, Pieology delivers limitless pizza combinations, all of which are stone oven fired in six minutes or less.*

The fast-casual pizza restaurant is excited to bring its newest location to Sacramento as it continues to grow its community of Pieology lovers. What began here in California as a promise to deliver creative and delicious personally-inspired pizzas has grown into a nationwide family of restaurants that is excited to bring that same quality experience to the Sacramento community.

Award-winning Pieology has been dishing out delicious hand-crafted build your own pizzas since 2011, growing from a simple idea to give the guest the freedom to create their perfect pizza that now encompasses over 100 stores across the nation. In addition to Pieology’s original thin crust and new PieRise* thick crust pizzas, guests can enjoy fresh elevated seasonal salads and beer options. Even dairy-free diners can rejoice, as this location will offer Daiya Vegan Mozzarella Cheese. With all of these delicious offerings available for dine-in and carry out, Pieology can help create something for everyone. In addition to serving up delicious pizza, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the community it serves by hosting fundraising events to support local causes.

Pieology Sacramento will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Guests can stay up to date on the latest offerings and get special access to deals by joining Pi Life, Pieology’s community of friends and flavor pioneers. To learn more about Pieology, visit http://www.pieology.com or find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

*PieRise may take slightly longer depending on location

About Pieology Pizzeria

Using only the freshest ingredients along with signature sauces and crusts, award-winning Pieology offers hand-crafted, guest inspired pizzas in unlimited flavor combinations that are stone oven fired in six minutes or less. Founded in 2011, Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience giving the guests the freedom to create. Pieology’s mission is to inspire individual creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time. For more information, visit http://www.pieology.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

