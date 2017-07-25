View from the middle of the Novasyte headquarters. This move marks a fantastic milestone for our company. - Tim Gleeson

We are excited to announce our doors are officially open in our new, open-concept office headquarters located in Carlsbad, California.

“This move marks a fantastic milestone for our company,” said Tim Gleeson, Novasyte CEO. “While the new space doesn’t change what makes Novasyte special – our talented people, core values and culture – it does reflect the recent and ongoing success we are experiencing thanks to the continued support and partnership we have with our clients and employees.”

The former manufacturing warehouse provides a modern work environment designed to support the many business activities within our suite of services, including a warehousing component for our new recall vertical and a call center for the phone-related programs.

“A huge benefit to the new space is the natural light and the many breakout rooms which will support quiet, focused collaboration cross-departmentally,” said Joe Andrew, SVP of Operations and Quality. “And we’re excited to bring creativity into the office with a 115 year old olive tree as well as a few games.”

The 2017 headquarter move marks Novasyte's fourth relocation in the past nine years and is expected to support the organization's projected company growth for many years to come.

"It is unquestionably the best time to be on our team,” said Gleeson. “Not only will this support where we are today, but it will be one of the keys to our future success.”

To see Novasyte's video of the new office click here.

To learn more about Novasyte, visit Novasyte.com.

About Novasyte

Novasyte partners with med-tech companies, offering outsourced contract teams for clinical, field technical and recall support. Our flexible model enables us to build, deploy and manage teams that expand and contract to meet our clients' customer-facing needs. Program success is tracked and measured with our real-time business intelligence analytics that provide our clients with critical insights into their most important resources - their people and their customers.