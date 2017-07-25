PBS SoCal Expands Board of Trustees with Three New Members

Luanna Lindsey

PBS SoCal KOCE – the home to PBS for Greater Los Angeles and Southern California – announces the appointment of three new members to its Board of Trustees: Luanna Lindsey, Senior Vice President, Wells Fargo; L. Dennis Shapiro, CEO (retired), Lifeline Systems, Inc.; and Charles Steinmetz, President and Director Steinmetz Foundation. With the three additions, the Board of Trustees now consists of 25 members. Lindsey, Shapiro and Steinmetz join a talented group of community leaders and business people whose critical support, insight and ideas help shape the strategic direction of PBS SoCal and fuel its continued growth.

“We are delighted to welcome three outstanding business people and members of our community to the PBS SoCal Board of Trustees,” said James McCluney, Chairman of the PBS SoCal Board of Trustees. “They are deeply committed to the PBS mission, and their expertise and leadership will be critical as we continue our work to shape PBS SoCal into a strong community-based organization for Southern California, and a PBS station of national acclaim.”

Luanna Lindsey is Senior Vice President and District Manager for Wells Fargo’s Los Angeles Community Bank region. In this role, Lindsey oversees 170 financial professionals at ten banking stores serving communities in the Glendale and Burbank area. A 30-year veteran of the financial services industry, Ms. Lindsey joined Wells Fargo and assumed her district manager role in 2003. Prior to joining Wells Fargo she worked at Bank of America leading licensed banker programs and small business banking divisions. She has held numerous positions throughout her banking career, including regional group services manager for the Pomona Valley district of Bank of America, as well as Service and Store Manager for Security Pacific Bank. Ms. Lindsey is active in many nonprofit organizations.

L. Dennis Shapiro is an electronics engineer whose career roles have included researcher, inventor, project engineer and entrepreneur. Mr. Shapiro was Chairman for 28 years and served 10 years as CEO of Lifeline Systems, Inc. which pioneered the personal response industry in the U.S. and Canada serving millions of elderly and helping them to continue to live independently in their own homes. Lifeline is now a part of Philips Electronics.

Mr. Shapiro is a member of the James Madison Council of the Library of Congress serving on its Acquisitions Committee, and is a Fellow of the IEEE serving as Chair of The Industrial Advisory Board Committee of its Consumer Electronics Society. He is a Fellow and member of the Board of The Manuscript Society, a Fellow and Trustee Emeritus of the Massachusetts Historical Society currently serving on its Adams Papers Committee, a Fellow of the Explorers Club and a recipient of the FAA’s Wright Brothers Master Pilot’s Award.

Charles Steinmetz is President and Director of the Steinmetz Foundation, which supports literacy programs in Southern California. He also is President of JCA Associates and Tiernay Properties. Previously, he was Vice President of Tiernay Metals, a worldwide distributor of aluminum extrusions to the aircraft industry.

Mr. Steinmetz is a member of the Governing Board of the Archaeology Institute of America where he has served on the Finance Committee, Development Committee, and the Site Preservation Committee. Steinmetz’s other nonprofit board appointments include: Institute of Nautical Archaeology at Texas A&M University, Los Angeles Catholic Education Foundation, Ocean Institute in Dana Point, Calif., Directors Council of the UCLA Cotsen Institute of Archaeology, and Past Board Member of the UCLA Alumni Association.

ABOUT PBS SOCAL:

