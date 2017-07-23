PBS SoCal Celebrates Two Los Angeles Area EMMY® Wins

Pictured: Brenda Brkusic, Executive Producer, Andrew Russell, President and CEO PBS SoCal and Michelle Merker, Associate Producer

PBS SoCal KOCE, the home to PBS for Greater Los Angeles, has been honored with two Los Angeles Area Emmy® Awards by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The winners were announced at the 69th Los Angeles Area Emmy® Awards presentation on Saturday, July 22 at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood. The Los Angeles Area nominees were selected by national and Los Angeles-area Peer Group active members within the Television Academy.

“We’re delighted to be recognized by the Los Angeles members of the Television Academy for the content we are producing locally and in partnership with independent producers,” said Andrew Russell, PBS SoCal President and CEO. “We strive to deliver high quality programming that informs and inspires our audiences, and that tells stories that aren’t being told elsewhere.”

PBS SoCal Los Angeles Emmys include:

Best History/Culture Programming

Bill W.: The Creative Force Behind Alcoholics Anonymous

Brenda Brkusic, Executive Producer

Kevin Hanlon, Producer

Dan Carracino, Producer

Dahlia Kozlowsky, Co-Producer

Michelle Merker, Associate Producer

Produced in partnership with Page 124 Productions

Best Independent Programming

To Climb a Gold Mountain

Alex Azmi, Executive Producer

The complete list of Los Angeles area Emmy Awards is available at http://www.emmys.com/la.

