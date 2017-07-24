Envysion’s Loss Prevention Expert featured at RLPSA Annual Conference

The restaurant industry is more complex and competitive than ever, challenging business owners to find any advantage they can by mitigating loss and producing experiences that keep guests coming back.

Envysion®, announced that loss prevention expert Kevin Milner will be available to share his professional expertise with restaurant loss prevention leaders at the annual Restaurant Loss Prevention & Security Association (RLPSA) conference in Las Vegas, NV July 30 - August 2.

The RLPSA conference, which annually attracts restaurant owners and operators as well as host of industry insiders, vendors, and presenters is considered the primary event representing a community of loss prevention professionals focused on helping its members minimize losses and reduce liabilities within the restaurant and food industries, to positively impact company profitability.

Milner, an industry veteran and Certified Internal Auditor with over fifteen years of audit and loss prevention experience at marquee chains like Einstein Bros. Bagels, and who currently serves as Envysion’s Director of Audits will headline Envysion’s “Ask the Experts” session, discussing how restaurant leaders can use managed video solutions and integrated exception-based reporting tools to reduce theft, minimize loss, and change behaviors for a better customer experience and healthier bottom lines.

“The restaurant industry is more complex and competitive than ever, challenging business owners to find any advantage they can by mitigating loss and producing experiences that keep guests coming back,” Milner says. “The most successful restaurants take advantage of video-based loss prevention audits to verify their exception-based report analyses pointing to theft or inappropriate transactions across all their locations, and targeted audits for deep-dive investigations to transform the store’s operating culture and achieve sustained food cost reductions.”

Milner’s presence at the conference is emblematic of the industry’s desire for innovative approaches to longstanding business challenges and expert guidance in an evolving landscape.

“The market is full of software and services designed to help make loss prevention and risk mitigation easier, but this often results in greater confusion about the best approach to address ongoing operational challenges,” says Envysion CEO Calvin Quan. “Envysion has specifically sought out the brightest engineers, developers, and industry experts like Kevin Milner to create a comprehensive ecosystem that simplifies loss prevention and helps restaurant owners assert full control over their businesses. We’re excited to share our insights and experiences with the industry’s loss prevention leaders at the conference.”

The 38th annual RLPSA Conference will be held July 30-August 2, 2017 at the M Resort Spa and Casino. Representatives from Envysion (Booth #420) will be on hand for demonstrations, as well as question and answer sessions with attendees. For more information visit http://www.rlpsaannualconference.com

