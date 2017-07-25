BoConcept, the Danish-founded global retail furniture franchise with nearly 300 locations across 60 countries, is building additional excitement surrounding the upcoming launch of its new flagship location in the U.S. on New York City’s famed Madison Avenue with the announcement of a popup store in the heart of the city’s trendy SoHo neighborhood. The popup store, set to open at 285 Lafayette St. in Lower Manhattan on August 13, continues the brand’s aggressive 2017 push for new market share across the U.S. as the Danish design concept of hygge design continues to grow in popularity across North America.

BoConcept’s roots as an innovator in the global Scandinavian furniture revolution, which date all the way back to the brand’s founding in 1952, continue to fuel its growth today. BoConcept’s dominance in markets across Europe and Asia has laid the groundwork for rapid expansion by way of strong multi-unit franchise partnerships into the competitive U.S. market. The launch of the popup SoHo location is the first step into a new, dominant position at the pinnacle of fashion’s biggest stage.

“Anticipation has been building for months about the launch of our flagship location on Madison Avenue this fall, but we didn’t want to wait until then to bring the latest progressive, urban furniture designs included in our newest collection launching in September to Manhattan,” said Steen Knigge, Director of U.S. Marketing for BoConcept. “This popup location will prominently feature the concept of Scandinavian home comfort and coziness, known as hygge. That’s a major part of BoConcept’s ongoing commitment to continually advancing modern design elements that elevate interior spaces to achieve their true potential.”

Designs showcased in the SoHo popup store will include contemporary, flexible furniture options for both home and office. Elements from world-renowned designers like Oki Sato and Karim Rashid will also be featured even more prominently in the new location on Madison Avenue, presenting a fresh new, modern, yet functional option for the urban-minded homeowner. The popup location will be managed by the General Manager of the Madison Avenue location Ben Paciello who has years of retail experience with brands including Ralph Lauren and Oprah Winfrey’s “The Oprah Store,” and worked to open a Chicago based flagship location for mid high-end furniture retailer Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams.

“This new popup location is the latest step in our mission to be not just the global leader in modern furniture, but the unbridled authority in progressive interior design in the U.S. as well,” Knigge said. “BoConcept continues to create statement pieces that elevate design potential, and we are thrilled to be able to highlight them in Manhattan, not just once, but twice.”

Through its franchise business model, BoConcept continues to further set itself apart in the industry by offering unparalleled support to its operators. From store opening to design planning, visual merchandising and local marketing, franchisees have a true corporate partner. Franchisees also receive access to BoConcept University, an online education program designed to ensure rapid operational success. The brand remains focused on partnering with driven, entrepreneurial-minded franchisees that are interested in sustainable multi-unit growth.

With 16 U.S. locations from coast to coast, BoConcept is already building strong brand recognition among key demographic drivers. With an initial investment ranging from $450,000 to $650,000, strong unit level economics and consumer sentiment and discretionary spending on the rise, BoConcept is expanding beyond New York City as well, targeting sophisticated retail operators in key markets including New York, Chicago, Houston, Austin, Dallas, San Diego, Phoenix and Denver.

The popup store location in SoHo will remain open until November 30, soon after the opening of the new flagship location on Madison Avenue in October. This will allow for a laser focus on the high quality of design and service at the flagship store.

“BoConcept continues to innovate and shift the mindset of what is possible in interior design,” Knigge said. “We are thrilled to bring that progressive approach to modern furniture to New York City, and ultimately, to the world stage.”

ABOUT BOCONCEPT

Launched in 1952 and franchised in 2002, BoConcept has become a global leader in the design of bold, stylish furniture and now boasts nearly 300 locations in 60 countries around the world. Founded in Denmark, BoConcept differentiates itself by offering premium quality, modern designs that elevate interior spaces to achieve their full potential. The company remains focused on creating functional furniture for the urban consumer through partnerships with the world’s leading interior designers. Backed by a proven global concept and strong franchise support system, BoConcept’s 16 U.S. locations include a flagship store, set to open in late summer 2017 on New York City’s famed Madison Avenue. For more information please visit http://www.boconcept.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.boconcept.com/en-us/boconcept/franchise.



###