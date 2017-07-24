JAN-PRO, the nation’s leading commercial cleaning franchise, is proud to announce the reintroduction of its ‘Your Family First’ (YFF) program. The program was first launched in the summer of 2014 in order to award family members of JAN-PRO unit franchisees educational scholarships. Since then, scholarships given out have totaled more than $227,500, helping a total of 164 students within the JAN-PRO community to receive a higher education.

“So many of our franchisees over the years have told us they joined JAN-PRO in order to build a business and leave a legacy for their families,” said Eddie Curry, CEO of Premium Franchise Brands. “We know there is no greater legacy than a good education, so we recognized that giving back in this way helps reward both our hard-working franchise owners and provides their families with the ability to offset the rising costs of college education.”

On July 1st, JAN-PRO began accepting applicants for the YFF Scholarship Program from both its unit franchise owners and from dependent children or grandchildren of unit owners. All applications are due by July 31st, and a maximum of two scholarship recipients will be chosen from each master franchise across the JAN-PRO system. Amounts for each scholarship range from $1,000 to $5,000. In November, JAN-PRO will announce the scholarship winners and each recipient will be invited to gather for a celebration.

“Every day, JAN-PRO helps people realize their dreams of business ownership, but there is something extra special about taking the time to help members of our own JAN-PRO family achieve their dreams through higher education,” said Curry. “We are focused on making the celebration for this year’s Your Family First program bigger and better than ever.”

In founding the YFF Scholarship Program, JAN-PRO executives recognized the growing need for additional assistance for family members wishing to further their own or their child’s higher education. Because of this, JAN-PRO corporate leaders and franchise owners invested nearly $150,000 during the program’s first year alone to provide scholarship support, a number that has grown each year since.

“We know that the decision to pay tens of thousands of dollars for higher education is the first big decision most young people and their families make, and it can’t be taken lightly,” said Curry. “We know that decision will shape the rest of their lives and JAN-PRO wants to do everything we can to put them on the path to success. Looking back at past scholarship recipients we see aspiring doctors, engineers, marketers and even family members following in their parent’s footsteps. We strive to build legacies in our master communities and look forward to partnering with our franchisees to make it happen.”

