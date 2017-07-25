Computer-Rx We are excited about our partnership with Computer-Rx and are poised to help their customers expand their clinical capabilities.

Creative Pharmacist and Computer-Rx are proud to announce the launch of their partnership to provide the Pharmacist eCare Plan to Computer-Rx pharmacies through the STRAND platform. This platform is the first pharmacy-focused platform in the country with the ability to develop the Pharmacist eCare Plan, a shared document detailing a patient’s current medication regimen and health concerns, including drug therapy problems and medication support needs, in addition to the pharmacy's interventions and the patient's health outcomes over time.

“The sharing of clinical data between all healthcare providers is crucial to improving patient care. As the unquestioned leader in developing and providing clinical pharmacy services to community pharmacies, Creative Pharmacist offers a groundbreaking solution to remove this roadblock,” said Lauren Warkentine, president of Computer-Rx. “We’re excited that, through our partnership with Creative Pharmacist, our customers will no longer be limited by this barrier and can improve the sharing of clinical data between their pharmacies and the rest of the healthcare team.”

This partnership also provides Computer-Rx customers access to a first-of-its-kind intervention system which will allow the pharmacies to document, communicate, and bill for the clinical services they provide, such as diabetes education, chronic care management, and A1c testing. Pharmacists utilizing the STRAND platform have complete access to individualized education modules, intervention management, and patient-facing support resources.

“Today’s healthcare market is full of challenges and opportunities for pharmacists. Their role as clinicians is expanding quickly,” said David Pope, PharmD, CDE, chief of innovation and co-founder of Creative Pharmacist. “We are excited about our partnership with Computer-Rx and are poised to help their customers expand their clinical capabilities.”

Through this partnership Computer-Rx users will utilize the STRAND platform through convenient single sign-on access and bidirectional data transfer, with more features to come as the partnership flourishes. Pharmacies currently using the STRAND platform will be able to utilize these new features at no additional cost.

About Computer-Rx Serving community pharmacies through their innovative pharmacy software platform for more than 30 years, Computer-Rx provides proven Pharmacy Management Software and Services which promote growth and efficiency. Computer-Rx’s driving passion as an organization is to partner with community pharmacies to improve patient health, and through their continually growing and evolving products and services, they offer pharmacies the technology and support they need to succeed. Committed to product innovation and accuracy, Computer-Rx is dedicated to improving its software and services while cultivating relationships with progressive industry partners. For more information, please visit http://www.computer-rx.com

About Creative Pharmacist

Co-founded by a community pharmacist and a technology expert in 2008, Creative Pharmacist, developer of the STRAND® clinical platform, is the U.S. market leader in helping pharmacists launch clinical services within their community. They support community pharmacists across the country in engaging patients with chronic disease, such as diabetes, through STRAND®, a wide-reaching intervention, documentation, and edu-cation platform capable of developing the new Pharmacist eCare plan. Their mission is to transform the community pharmacy marketplace by inspiring and empowering pharmacists to engage clinical pharmacy practice to improve both the health of their business and the health of their patients. For more information, please visit: http://www.creativepharmacist.com.