Card throwing phenomenon Rick Smith Jr. just teamed up with Dude Perfect for his first Card Throwing Trick Shots Video with the online juggernaut. The trick shots video captures Rick’s speed, distance, and precision.

Rick, an award-winning magician, holds three Guinness World Records for fastest, highest, and farthest throws. Dude Perfect has 21 million subscribers and is among the fastest growing and popular YouTube channels in the world. Dude Perfect videos have generated more views than any other trick shot group.

View the new video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvNTcB6c-V8

"I'm so honored to work with this great group of guys on this video," Rick says. "We used U.S. playing cards along with customized De'vo Chrome Kings and Banshee Throwing Cards."

A Slow Motion Phantom Camera recorded all of the action at about 20,000 frames per second in the ultra-high precision arena. Rick’s many feats include slicing a flying olive in half, striking targets behind him with pinpoint accuracy, and hitting a distant hoop raised 25 feet. His Dude Perfect throwing card appearance also includes several tricks that he performs for audiences around the world.

“We plan on updating my YouTube channel with new content to keep things exciting,” Rick says, noting that his channel will have more magic, card throwing stunts, and tutorials.

About Rick Smith Jr.

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Magician Rick Smith Jr. travels nationally and performs more than 600 shows every year, providing corporate entertainment for events, new product introductions, motivational seminars, award ceremonies and private events.

On TV

“The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” - NBC, “Stan Lee's Superhumans” - H2, “Shark Tank” - ABC, “Ripley's Believe it or Not” - TBS, “The Ellen Degeneres Show” - NBC, “America's Got Talent” - NBC, “Minute to Win It” - NBC, “Head Rush” - Discovery, “Time Warp” - Discovery, “Sport Science” - FSN, “Attack of the Show” - G4, “Last Call with Carson Daly” - NBC, “I've Got a Secret” - GSN, “The Wayne Brady Show” - CBS, “Steve Harvey's Big Time” - CW, “Guinness World Records” - Italy, “Master of Champions” - ABC, “Red or Black” – London - ITV, “Guinness World Records Gone Wild” - TrueTV

