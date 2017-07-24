ZuGoPet’s innovative design for small dogs converts from a travel harness to a wearable pack and unlike anything we have seen before in pet travel.

The Center for Pet Safety, the 501(c)(3) research and consumer advocacy organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety, today awarded The Rocketeer Pack by ZuGoPet a 5 Star Crash Test Rating.

In July 2014 Center for Pet Safety(CPS) published Crash Test Protocols and Rating Guidelines to grade crash protection of pet travel harnesses. CPS is leading the first scientific approach to pet product safety and the Crash Test Protocols and Rating Systems provide essential guidelines for pet product manufacturers. The test protocol, which is a result of the 2013 Harness Crashworthiness Study conducted by Center for Pet Safety and sponsored by Subaru of America outlines a consistent test methodology and evaluation program to ensure pet travel harnesses offer crash protection.

“ZuGoPet’s innovative design for small dogs converts from a travel harness to a wearable pack and unlike anything we have seen before in pet travel. “ stated Lindsey Wolko, Center for Pet Safety founder. “This product is the first pet product designed by Carolyn Shewfelt in partnership with Juls Bindi of ZuGoPet, a motivated young brand that has achieved performance levels most larger brands have been unable to attain.“

Center for Pet Safety encourages manufacturers interested in participating in this rigorous testing and performance program to contact Info(at)CenterForPetSafety(dot)org or call 800.324.3659.

The Center for Pet Safety (CPS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and advocacy organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety. Based in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, the Center for Pet Safety's mission is to have an enduring, positive impact on the survivability, health, safety, and well-being of companion animals and the consumer through scientific research, product testing and education. CPS is not affiliated with the pet products industry and does not accept funding from pet products manufacturers.