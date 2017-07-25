NuCurrent Appoints New Vice President of Operations

"As NuCurrent's customer base and product offerings expand, Jim will play a key role in ensuring operational excellence in manufacturing, supply chain and customer satisfaction." ~ Jacob Babcock, CEO, NuCurrent

NuCurrent, the world leader of thin, high quality (Q) factor, printed wireless power transfer antennas, electronic modules and systems, announces the appointment of Jim Ticknor as vice president of operations. With over 25 years of experience in operations and supply chain, Ticknor will be responsible for NuCurrent’s operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

"We are excited to welcome Jim to our growing team. He has a unique and outstanding track record as an operations executive at venture-backed startups and multi-billion-dollar electronics companies alike,” said Jacob Babcock, CEO, NuCurrent. “As NuCurrent's customer base and product offerings expand, Jim will play a key role in ensuring operational excellence in manufacturing, supply chain and customer satisfaction."

During his 25-year career, Ticknor has been implementing strategic initiatives and leading organizational transformations in startup, mid-size and large enterprises with remarkable success. Most recently, Ticknor served as vice president of operations at UICO, where he was responsible for manufacturing and supply chain for durable and wearable business solutions providing touch technology with specialized water and glove sensing abilities. Prior to UICO, he served as vice president worldwide operations and supply chain at 3Com Corporation, where he was responsible for development of strategy, financial management, day to day operations, and supply chain in support of four business units and $2 billion in revenue. Ticknor has also held similar roles at Digital Equipment, Zeos International and VTECH Computer Holding.

"NuCurrent has phenomenal technology leadership and is the go-to solutions provider for market leaders across a variety of sectors,” said Ticknor. “As adoption of wireless power and wireless charging continues to surge, NuCurrent is investing in its capabilities and foundational strength to help customers bring their wireless power products to life. I'm excited to be a part of this cutting-edge industry and team."

Ticknor’s hiring follows numerous NuCurrent appointments of experienced alumni of Motorola, Blackberry, Intel, Analog Devices, AAC Technologies and Freescale Semiconductor, including VP of Engineering Jim Crnkovic, VP of Business Development Michael Gotlieb and Director of Product Engineering Glenn Riese. Because of NuCurrent’s team of industry veterans and its wireless power technology, the company has developed a portfolio of over 50 patents granted or pending worldwide, leading to NuCurrent being named No. 1 on 2015 Crain’s Chicago Business Eureka Index with the highest per-capita patent output of any company in Illinois. The company was also listed in the top 10 percent overall in patent quality score, which considers the uniqueness of the invention covered by a patent and other important factors. NuCurrent was also named a 2017 FLEXI Product Innovation Award winner, IoT Breakthrough Awards’ M2M Embedded Hardware Company of the Year, and a finalist for two 2016 ITA CityLIGHTS Awards (Industry Disrupter and Technologist of the Year).

NuCurrent is currently hiring for positions across the company. To apply for open positions, visit the company’s careers page. To learn more about NuCurrent, please contact info(at)nucurrent.com or visit http://nucurrent.com.

About NuCurrent

NuCurrent is a leading developer of high-efficiency antennas, electronic modules and systems for wireless power applications. Frequency independent and frequency compliant across Wireless Power Consortium (Qi) and AirFuel AllianceTM (formally PMA and A4WP standards), NuCurrent works closely with electronic device OEMs and integrators to custom-design, rapid-prototype and integrate high Quality (Q) Factor antennas, modules and systems for a broad range of applications. NuCurrent’s patented structures, proprietary tools and design techniques mitigate typical high frequency effects, offering higher efficiency, smaller sizes, higher durability and lower wireless power system cost development. Based in Chicago, NuCurrent has been defining the leading edge of wireless power design since 2009 and has over 50 patents granted or pending worldwide. For more information, visit http://nucurrent.com and follow us on Twitter at @NuCurrentTweets.