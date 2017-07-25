Everything that goes into our development is about accelerating low-risk and high return innovation and learning.

Apptimize, a leader in mobile product innovation, today announced the release of Goal Bundles to enable mobile product teams to more efficiently analyze the cause-and-effect impact of their mobile tests. This new functionality is one of many recent enhancements to the Apptimize platform; other recent developments include a more intuitive results dashboard and easier integrations across the mobile stack.

Each Apptimize experiment has goals or sets of goals. Goals are experiment-specific metrics, such as conversion rate of upgrading to a premium membership or booking a hotel room. By focusing on specific goals, Apptimize ensures mobile teams are evaluating the effectiveness of a new feature or experience based on the key criteria they want to improve. Apptimize’s new Goal Bundles help product managers and data scientists effortlessly manage and standardize their KPIs across experiments.

Strava, the social network for athletes, is one of the early and enthusiastic adopters of this new functionality. Jason Van der Merwe, Growth Software Engineer at Strava, commented, “We are excited to use Goal Bundles to easily set up experiments that share the same objectives, and to ensure we are consistently tracking key metrics.”

Apptimize Product Manager Elva Fan said, “At Apptimize, we are steadfastly focused on helping mobile product teams iterate faster with confidence. This new functionality is another example of how our technology is enabling our customers to test, learn, and iterate faster.”

Apptimize CEO Nancy Hua explained, “The standard mobile development process of ideate and release is flawed: product managers aren’t able to learn what worked and therefore they can’t improve. Apptimize is all about creating a new paradigm for mobile product teams. Everything that goes into our development is about accelerating low-risk and high return innovation and learning.”

About Apptimize

Apptimize enables organizations to enhance their native iOS and Android apps to create amazing user experiences, improving acquisition, engagement, and retention. We do this with a platform that empowers product teams to iterate and learn faster by efficiently running A/B tests, making instant updates, and personalizing user experiences. Apptimize, based in San Francisco, is backed by US Venture Partners, Google Ventures, Y Combinator, and others. Top apps including The Wall Street Journal, Vevo, HotelTonight, and Strava use Apptimize to continuously drive mobile growth. Visit apptimize.com to learn more.