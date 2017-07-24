Axiad IDS is a Trusted Identity solutions provider for enterprise, government and financial organizations. “Our enhanced NIST SP800-171 solution mitigates outsider and insider threats at the same time. Our customers asked for this expanded offering and we listened.” - Yves Audebert, Chairman, President and Co-CEO, Axiad IDS

Axiad IDS, a leading provider of trusted identities for enterprise, healthcare, government and financial organizations, today announced it has partnered with WALLIX to expand its solution to help government contractors more quickly and cost-effectively comply with NIST Special Publication 800-171.

There are a number of ways to address the authentication requirements within NIST SP800-171, but no matter how you address the mandate, it is complex. In particular, organizations face a challenge when dealing with highly-effective user authentication, complete control over user access, and holistic session monitoring. Compounding this complexity is the challenge companies face in managing the multiple suppliers and products it takes to fully cover the requirements.

Axiad IDS and WALLIX: A Holistic Approach

For this reason, working with a partner who can provide a combined multi-factor authentication (MFA) and privileged access management (PAM) solution is important when it comes to protecting organizations from both external and internal threats. Axiad IDS and WALLIX, have come together to provide a single-point-of-contact to address this specific challenge, offering organizations a powerful, fast and comprehensive solution.

“Working together with WALLIX, we can now offer organizations a more complete solution - with a single point of contact - to comply with complex NIST SP800-171 requirements,” said Yves Audebert, Axiad IDS Chairman, President and co-CEO. “Our enhanced NIST SP800-171 solution mitigates outsider and insider threats at the same time. Our customers asked for this expanded offering and we listened.”

By December 2017, companies that do business with the United States Federal Government US Department of Defense will have to demonstrate compliance with NIST SP800-171 or risk their contracts.

Together, Axiad IDS and WALLIX address three fundamental requirements for NIST SP800-171 compliance:



Ensure the identity of the user;

Guarantee that the user is not able to gain more access rights than entitled to; and

Trace the user’s actions on the systems.

“The reality is that without a holistic approach to cybersecurity, companies will always be vulnerable one way or another to both insider and outsider threats,” said Jean-Noel De Galzain, President and CEO, WALLIX. “The WALLIX Bastion and our partnership with Axiad IDS allows us to fill this security gap and better serve our customers, especially those who must comply with NIST SP800-171.”

Security in the Cloud

Both Axiad IDS and WALLIX have easy-to-deploy Cloud options. Axiad IDS dedicates a virtual private cloud (VPC) to each organization’s data to ensure there is no co-mingling of sensitive data. By eliminating the potential for human error in the set-up and management of the identification and authentication process, Axiad ID Cloud delivers secure MFA solutions while ensuring predictable cost containment. Solutions are designed to address the specific and varied identity assurance needs of each user population.

The WALLIX Bastion can also be used in the Cloud to ensure complete visibility over all privileged users accessing critical equipment, including their activities once access has been granted. The WALLIX Bastion controls, secures, and monitors authenticated privileged users in the Cloud in a seamless and lightweight architecture that easily and quickly deploys across all sensitive devices and applications, and on any environment.

The Axiad IDS/WALLIX cloud-based solution removes complexity for organizations while reducing risk and lowering upfront investment. Fully maintained and managed by Axiad IDS, organizations are able to be operational in days versus months.

To learn more about how Axiad IDS and WALLIX are partnering to help organizations comply with NIST SP800-171 read our e-book.

You can also learn more about our webinar series on this topic at: https://www.axiadids.com/800-171-july-webinar-series

About WALLIX

WALLIX Group is a European leader in privileged access management. For over a decade, WALLIX has defended organizations' strategic assets against cyberthreats and data breaches. Digitalization increasingly exposes companies to new IT security challenges. Recent regulatory changes such as NIST SP 800-171 urge them to place cybersecurity at the heart of their activity. WALLIX helps organizations respond to these trends with a government-certified Bastion technology designed to secure core strategic assets while adapting to daily operations. WALLIX helps more than 400 organizations to protect their critical assets. WALLIX partners with a trained and certified network of over 90 resellers and distributors that help guarantee effective deployment and user adoption. WALLIX is the first European cybersecurity software vendor to be publicly traded on EuroNext. As a leader in the PAM market, major players — including Danagas, Dassault Aviation, Gulf Air, Maroc Telecom, McDonald's, and Michelin — trust WALLIX to secure access to their data.

About Axiad IDS

Axiad IDS is a Trusted Identity solutions provider for enterprise, government and financial organizations. Axiad IDS was founded by industry experts with extensive backgrounds in developing, deploying, and managing identity and access management solutions. These experts have experienced first-hand the challenges associated with implementing and managing mission-critical identity systems, and are experienced in overcoming those challenges, enabling their success. Axiad IDS is driven by its customers’ business needs, addressing business objectives with innovative and cost-effective solutions. Axiad IDS was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.