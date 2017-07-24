Zelle LLP Chooses Bellefield Systems for Mobile Time Entry Solution

We needed a time-entry solution that allowed our attorneys to enter their time no matter where they were or what device they had with them

Bellefield Systems, LLC, the leader in mobile and anywhere time entry solutions for firms of all sizes, announced that Zelle, LLP, with offices throughout the United States and in London, has chosen Bellefield’s iTimeKeep as its firm-wide mobile time-entry solution.

“Our attorneys are frequently on the road meeting with clients and are spending less time working in their offices,” said Frank Elsenbast, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer with Zelle. “We needed a time-entry solution that allowed our attorneys to enter their time no matter where they were or what device they had with them. iTimeKeep gave us a true mobile solution to increase the timeliness and accuracy of our timecards firm wide.”

“Zelle recognizes the new normal in the legal industry, with work being done at all hours in locations across town or across the country,” stated Gabriela Isturiz, President and Co-Founder of Bellefield Systems. “We’re pleased they chose us to provide their attorneys with a secure, contemporaneous time entry solution that helps every attorney become a better timekeeper which in turn helps the firm’s bottom line.”

After launching in 2012, iTimeKeep quickly became the most-widely used mobile time entry solution for attorneys. Today, Bellefield continues its relentless commitment to maintaining iTimeKeep’s simplicity – allowing attorneys and other professionals to work the way they want to work, anytime, anywhere and any way through its Time Entry as a Service Model (TEaaS). The TEaaS model enables firms and their users to be up and running in a few hours without taxing the resources of the law firm with costly and complex hardware and software implementations. Bellefield’s TEaaS model is transforming the way the modern professional services firm works.

About Zelle

Zelle, LLP, is an international litigation and dispute resolution law firm with offices in Boston, Dallas, London, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Firm excels at handling antitrust, insurance, and other complex litigation on both a national and global scale. For more information about Zelle, LLP, visit http://www.zelle.com. For more information about the firm’s Zealous Women Initiative, visit http://www.zealouswomen.com.

About Bellefield Systems & iTimeKeep

Bellefield is committed to helping lawyers improve their work lives by developing innovative and intuitive applications that solve real-world challenges. Bellefield’s flagship product iTimeKeep is built with a focus on three simple aims: security, simplicity, and increased revenue for firms. This game-changing mobile application simplifies contemporaneous time entry while eliminating the burdens of complicated and invasive time capture applications. It ranks #1 as the most adopted Mobile Time Entry Solution for attorneys for the fourth consecutive year. Founded by software veterans Gabriela Isturiz, Daniel Garcia, and John Kuntz, Bellefield is an independent, privately held company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

For more information, please visit http://www.Bellefield.com.