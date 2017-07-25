René is an authentic new age leader who just simply practices what he preaches and I’ve had the pleasure of benefitting from his strong support. -Jim Yong Kim, President of the World Bank

As Americans continue to reel from increasing mistrust of their current leadership, René Carayol’s groundbreaking leadership book hits the U.S. shelves at a poignant time. Published by LID Publishing (http://lidpublishing.com/), "SPIKE: What Are You Great At?" redefines the traditional American idea of leadership, replacing a dated performance management approach that focuses on improving weaknesses with a philosophy that motivates people to embrace their strengths—or what René eponymously refers to as “spikes.”

As an acronym, "SPIKE" represents “Strengths Positively Identified Kickstart Excellence,” but according to René, a spike is not simply something you are good at—it is something that is your brand, the essence of who you are. Although strengths-focused, "SPIKE" is not a self-help guide; rather it attempts to develop a journey for self-discovery through real and emotionally relatable anecdotes from respected global leaders (President Bill Clinton, Sir Richard Branson) and world-champion athletes (David Haye, Ricky Hatton). René stresses that none of these great leaders were ever considered flawless or well-rounded—but they all knew their two or three spikes, and took the time and energy to fine-tune them to near Olympian standards.

Indeed, current American leadership is treading turbulent waters. President Donald Trump has earned an abysmal 36% approval rating—the lowest approval rating at the six-month mark of any president in 70 years, ABC News reports (https://goo.gl/v9vcCQ). If there ever was a time for leadership with the speed, agility, and ability to think the unthinkable, it is now. To achieve these seemingly impossible results, organizations must learn how to release their people from the shackles of hierarchy and control, enabling them to identify and exercise their personal spikes. René strongly advises not to become fixated upon trying to fix weaknesses in people, but to look to identify the complementary spike in another member of the team. An individual cannot be good at everything—but a team can be—if they have been selected for their standout and complementary strengths.

“It took meeting René to realize that no matter what others had said to put me down or put me off my dream, as I liberated my spikes, my dream of a world title fight became my reality.” -Ashley Theophane, Professional Boxer and World Title Challenger

“René is an authentic new age leader who just simply practices what he preaches and I’ve had the pleasure of benefitting from his strong support.” -Jim Yong Kim, President of the World Bank

