Palliative Radiotherapy for Mesothelioma High-dose radiotherapy to the hemithorax caused significant toxicity to most patients with no improvement in survival.

From 2003 to 2013, routine care for pleural mesothelioma at Austin Health in Melbourne involved irradiating one side of the patient’s chest with 45 to 60 Gy of radiation. The hope was that it would help alleviate mesothelioma symptoms such as shortness of breath and chest pain.

But a new analysis of the practice published in the Journal of Medical Imaging and Radiation Oncology suggests that that level of radiation was causing too many side effects.

"High-dose radiotherapy to the hemithorax caused significant toxicity to most patients with no improvement in survival,” reports study author Farshad Foroudi, MD.

More than half of the mesothelioma patients treated this way at Austin Health developed severe radiation-related side effects.

Foroudi, F, et al, “High-dose palliative radiotherapy for malignant pleural mesothelioma”, July 20, 2017, Journal of Medical Imaging and Radiation Oncology, Epub ahead of print, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28727277

