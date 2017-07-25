Tremelimumab Fails to Improve Mesothelioma Survival Median overall survival in the intention-to-treat population did not differ between the treatment groups.

According to scientists who have been studying tremelimumab in more than 500 mesothelioma patients since 2013, giving it monthly for 7 months and then every three months after that was no better than placebo.

“Median overall survival in the intention-to-treat population did not differ between the treatment groups: 7.7 months in the tremelimumab group and 7.3 months in the placebo group,” reports lead investigator Michele Maio, MD, of the University of Siena in Italy.

In an update of the DETERMINE trial published recently in The Lancet Oncology, researchers suggest that tremelimumab may be more valuable in combination with other medications than it is by itself.

“This is disappointing news for patients who have been following the progress of this potential mesothelioma drug since it was granted orphan drug status in 2015,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma. “We can only hope that this drug shows more promise as part of a combination therapy.”

