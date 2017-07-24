Financial plans are not static, and MoneyGuidePro® helps facilitate dynamic and interactive plans.

PIEtech, Inc. (Powhatan, VA) – CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), a leading professional services firm, has teamed with PIEtech℠, the creator of MoneyGuidePro® – the leading financial planning software, to make enhanced financial planning available to new and existing clients. CLA’s three integrated business lines – wealth advisory, outsourcing and audit, tax and consulting – provide clients with a seamless experience by offering financial planning and investment advisory services through CLA Wealth Advisors. MoneyGuidePro® allows the CLA service team, made up of wealth advisors and CPAs, to collaborate with clients; whether they are in the wealth accumulation, wealth preservation or wealth transfer stage.

MoneyGuidePro’s goal-based approach to financial planning aligns well with CLA’s goal-based philosophy. Specializing in privately held businesses, CLA believes that working with their clients is about more than just inflows and outflows – it’s also about helping their clients identify and accomplish their long term goals. Several key MoneyGuidePro® features help create transparency around client concerns and identify what can potentially derail a client’s financial plan. The Play Zone® enables clients to adjust variables within their control – retirement age, saving more, spending less, and then, in real time, see the impact of those decisions. “What Are You Afraid Of?” explores factors outside of clients’ control, such as market corrections, an early death, a long term care need, concentrated stock declines, Social Security and pension cuts, and how those factors could impact their plans. The Confidence Meter and Probability of Success allow advisors and their clients to quickly see if they are on track to achieve their goals and presents advisors with an opportunity to add value.

“Financial planning can sometimes be an emotional process and perceived as arduous,” said John Urosevich, Chief Operating Officer of CLA Wealth Advisors, “but MoneyGuidePro® demystifies the process and makes it a collaborative one for our clients and advisors. Financial plans are not static, and MoneyGuidePro® helps facilitate dynamic and interactive plans.” Additionally, the integration with third party technology providers and the web-based client fact finder eliminate duplicate data entry and streamline the process for both advisors and clients.

Bob Curtis, Founder and CEO of PIEtechSM, stressed PIEtech’s vision that Everyone Needs and Deserves a Quality Financial Plan as central to working with CLA. “MoneyGuidePro® is designed to facilitate the advisor/client planning discussion to help clients get the most enjoyment and satisfaction from their money and achieve their goals. We are excited to be working with CLA who shares our vision.” Bob Curtis said. “In today’s changing fiduciary environment, creating a financial plan with MoneyGuidePro® helps advisors truly understand their client’s needs, expectations, goals and full financial circumstances. It’s designed to help the advisor add human value – not replace him or her.”

About CliftonLarsonAllen

CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA) is a professional services firm delivering integrated wealth advisory, outsourcing, and public accounting capabilities to help clients succeed professionally and personally. Our professionals are immersed in the industries they serve and have deep knowledge of their operating and regulatory environments. With more than 5,000 people, more than 100 U.S. locations, and a global affiliation, we bring a wide array of services to help clients in all markets, foreign and domestic. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

About PIEtech℠, Inc.

PIEtech℠ is the creator of MoneyGuidePro®, the industry’s leading financial planning software, myMoneyGuide®, an online guided planning solution that allows firms to broadly offer financial planning, and Best Interest Scout℠, a scalable discovery solution to help enterprises obtain necessary client information. For more information on PIEtech’s powerful financial planning solutions, please visit http://www.moneyguidepro.com.