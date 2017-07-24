Andy Brunell, Account Exeuctive for CEG

Critical Environments Group℠ (CEG), a leading provider of data center and critical environment infrastructure optimization solutions today appointed Andy Brunell as an Account Executive for the organization. In this role, Brunell will create, manage and grow business primarily across the Northeastern United States. However, he will be able to support all areas of direct sales for clients located anywhere across the country.

“CEG welcomes Andy to the company; and with his impressive sales and customer service experience, we look forward to him making an immediate impact,” says Sam Morrow, Executive Vice President of Sales for Critical Environments Group. “CEG has experienced tremendous growth just in the last few months. Andy will enable us to effectively support and cultivate that growth.”

Prior to joining CEG, Brunell served as an Enterprise Relationship Manager for Citrix, with a territory that encompassed the Northeastern United States. He has 25 years of familiarity with technology and data center solutions, including enterprise cloud services, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Intelligent Storage, Disaster and Recovery, and data center performance optimization. This experience was gained by working for companies such as Navisite, Symantec Corporation and Sunguard Availability Services, as well as through his own Value-added Reseller company Widestreets.

Andy Brunell will operate from CEG’s corporate headquarters in New Jersey. He can be reached at 800-257-5235, extension 7014, at abrunell(at)criticaleg.com, or on LinkedIn

About Critical Environments Group℠

Critical Environments Group (CEG) enables its clients to effectively manage, maintain and optimize their data centers and other IT environments. We’re meeting the needs of this rapidly evolving industry by achieving value for channel partners or end users throughout the data center lifecycle.

CEG is the new, standalone organization that has been created because of DCiM Solution’s 2016 acquisition of IIS Group. For more information about CEG and its combined comprehensive offerings, please visit http://www.criticaleg.com.