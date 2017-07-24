TenantBase Expands into Uptown Dallas Office Space

TenantBase, the online platform built for small businesses and start-ups to find and lease commercial space, recently announced expanding to a new Dallas office space and adding several new team members.

TenantBase has set up their new office in Uptown at 3131 Turtle Creek after working at SPACES, a co-working space in Uptown Dallas. “We had a phenomenal experience at SPACES getting started in Dallas. We work with a lot of businesses needing flexibility, and co-working options are a great way to address that and be part of an entrepreneurial community,” says Mike Zei, Co-Founder.

After launching the Dallas office in the first quarter of this year with Shawn Hall, formerly with Bright Realty, TenantBase is off to a fast start—completing over 20 lease transactions in their first four months of operation. To keep up with the inbound tenant demand for the TenantBase service, the company has hired four additional commercial real estate Advisors in Dallas, bringing the local market to a total of six. The newest additions include Dallas native and local broker, Collin Cole, and Dallas commercial real estate industry veterans, Randy Shipman and Kathy Boop, who bring significant experience and local expertise to the Dallas team.

“As we continue to grow in Dallas, as well as our other operating markets of Southern California and Nashville, we have started to find a great fit with experienced commercial real estate brokers that have an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for working with our niche of tenants,” says Zei.

TenantBase plans to continue to add to their local commercial real estate teams through the end of the year.