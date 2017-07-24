PMO Advisory LLC PMO Advisory will be introducing to the New York City region a $699 in-person classroom PMP training curriculum and course designed to enable passing PMI®’s Project Management Professional, PMP®, certification exam on the first try.

The September 1, 2017 release of the new PMI® PMBOK® Guide will contain more of an emphasis on agile, adaptive and iterative project management practices. The new PMBOK® Guide will also contain a new chapter on the role of the project manager which discusses the PMI Talent Triangle™ and the skill sets organizations demand that make project managers more competitive and relevant - technical project management, leadership, and strategic and business management.

Aligned with the release of the new PMI® PMBOK® Guide, PMI® Registered Education Provider, PMO Advisory will be introducing to the New York City region a $699 in-person classroom PMP training curriculum and course designed to enable passing PMI®’s Project Management Professional, PMP®, certification exam on the first try.

When it comes to professional education and training, distance or virtual education has become an increasingly common alternative to classroom-based learning, largely driven by the lesser cost. In PMO Advisory introducing to the New York City region a $699 in-person classroom Project Management Professional, PMP®, training curriculum and course, those seeking PMI® PMP® certification now have a choice. Click here to learn more.

Richness of information and memorable experiences are realized through behavior and body language, including one’s mannerisms, gestures, tone, language, and volume of voice, all of which is part of the in-person classroom experience. With face-to-face learning education is retained and the curriculum “sticks”, better ensuring passing the PMI® Project Management Professional, PMP®, certification exam on the first try.

Project Managers are becoming indispensable to their organizations. By 2020, 700,000 more project management jobs will be created in the U.S., according to the Project Management Institute (PMI®). The PMP® Certification is important to IT professionals along with those with careers in construction, telecommunications, finance, healthcare, energy, pharma, and other industries. There has never been a better time to consider earning the PMI® Project Management Professional (PMP®) certification. PMO Advisory is committed to offering the best value and experience in Project Management Professional (PMP®) certification prep training at our training centers in New York City and New Jersey with the following schedule:

Schedule: $699 In-Person Classroom PMI® Project Management Professional (PMP®) certification prep training based on the upcoming release of the new Project Management Institute (PMI®) PMBOK® Guide:

PMP/CAPM® 4 Days Classroom Bootcamp – Oct 23-26; New York City

PMP/CAPM® 4 Days Classroom Bootcamp – Nov 13-16; Northern NJ

PMP/CAPM® 3 Days Classroom Bootcamp – Dec 13-15; New York City

PMO Advisory LLC was founded by Dr. Te Wu who holds the following PMI® certifications: PfMP®, PgMP®, PMP®, and PMI-RMP® (Portfolio, Program, Project and Risk Management, Professional), and is an assistant professor at Montclair State University, while also being an adjunct at Stevens Institute of Technology, and Touro Graduate School of Business. He founded PMO Advisory LLC, a management training and consulting firm that specializes in strategic business execution including portfolio, program, and project management. Hence the foundation of PMO Advisory is rooted in project management expertise coupled with educational attainment. The firm is uniquely capable as it serves the full spectrum of project management (portfolio, program, and project management) while leveraging that in its consulting and advisory services. Click here to learn more about PMO Advisory.