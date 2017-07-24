IT Authorities, a world-class IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) in Tampa, ranks 94th among the world’s top 501 Managed Service Providers, according to MSPmentor’s 10th-annual Worldwide Company Rankings.

The top MSP 501 companies ranked this year include organizations from around the world and from diverse technology and business backgrounds. Collectively, these companies had total revenues of more than $14-billion, up more than 15 percent from the previous year. Rankings were based on revenues, business models, technologies, vertical markets and customer feedback. The complete 2017 MSP 501 list is available at MSPmentor.net.

This is the fourth time IT Authorities has been named to this list, with their rank getting higher each year.

“We are honored to be on this list for the fourth time in a row,” said Jason Caras, Co-CEO, IT Authorities.

“Our company keeps getting bigger and stronger because we are focused on providing great managed services for our customers, while helping each employee reach their desired goals and professional vision. These two items work together perfectly to drive our culture and growth.”

The 2017 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors. Data was collected online from February 16 through May 15.

“On behalf of MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate IT Authorities for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree,” said Aldrin Brown, Editor in Chief, MSPmentor. “The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace and the companies showcased on the 2017 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry.”

About IT Authorities: IT Authorities, a world-class IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) based in Tampa, Florida, was founded in 2006. Its 135+-person team is available 24/7 to offer IT services under the managed services umbrella including professional services, cloud services, consulting, procurement, disaster recovery solutions and business continuity solutions to its clients. IT Authorities is passionate about helping businesses increase profit, improve productivity and function with peace-of-mind, being assured that its IT systems are in the most reliable and secure state and their people are being taken care of in a world class manner. Visit http://www.itauthorities.com or call toll free at 813-246-5100 to learn more.

About Penton Technology’s Channel Brands: Penton Technology’s channel brands define emerging IT markets and disrupt established IT markets. They are a division of Informa. The channel brands include: MSPmentor (http://www.MSPmentor.net), The VAR Guy (http://www.TheVARguy.com), Talkin’ Cloud (http://www.TalkinCloud.com), the WHIR (http://www.thewhir.com) and WebHostingTalk (http://webhostingtalk.com).

About Informa: Penton Technology, Think Tank, MSPmentor, The VAR Guy, Talkin’ Cloud, the WHIR, WebHostingTalk, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster. Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.