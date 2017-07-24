Renters Warehouse "We greatly value pet-friendly landlords and tenants, and love the Top Dog Foundation’s mission of ensuring high quality end-of-life years for dogs," Pam Kosanke, Renters Warehouse CMO and Top Dog Foundation Board Member

Renters Warehouse, one of the largest and highest reviewed property management companies in America, primarily known for helping Americans leverage the power of Rent Estate™ to achieve financial freedom and better plan for retirement, announced today that they’re helping a whole new breed of tenants get “retirement-ready”: senior dogs.

Renters Warehouse has teamed up with Minnesota’s Top Dog Foundation, the non-profit organization focused on rescuing, rehabilitating, and providing permanent homes for senior dogs, to launch “Date With Your Dog™,” a social media based event that will showcase people and their pets enjoying special leisure activities for a good cause.

“Renters Warehouse is a brand on a mission to create more retirement security for all, including pups!” shared Renters Warehouse Chief Marketing Officer and Top Dog Foundation Board Member, Pam Kosanke. “We greatly value pet-friendly landlords and tenants, and love the Top Dog Foundation’s mission of ensuring high quality end-of-life years for dogs. We’re proud to help build a unique retirement and foster home for senior dogs in our hometown.”

“Date With Your Dog” is currently underway and concludes on August 15th, 2017 at 8:30PM CST. Taking part in the contest is quick and easy, simply enter your “Date With Your Dog” photos at http://topdogfoundation.org and you become eligible to vote for the best entry. All votes require a $1 contribution to the Top Dog Foundation and a five vote minimum is requested due to credit card transaction requirements. There is no maximum donation.

Votes will be tallied after the closing of the contest on August 15, 2017 at 8:30PM CST and prizes will be awarded. Prizes include a LuLu and Luigi Gift Basket (valued at $100) and a Dog Lover’s Gift Basket from Top Dog Country Club (valued at $150.)

“Instead of leaving your pup at home next time you go out, schedule a play date with your dog and donate the money you save to a good cause,” said Top Dog Foundation Chairwoman Jean Beuning. “All funds raised will go towards our Senior Dog Sanctuary project. Bentley’s Place will be a facility - not a shelter but a country club - for approximately one hundred senior dogs that have no other options.”

Renters Warehouse is the top pet-friendly property management company in the nation, working to educate homeowners and investors about opportunities to service tenants with pets while increasing the returns on their investment properties. In fact, homeowners who accept pets can make $175-$650 in additional rent and reduce market to rent time by 15% according to Renters Warehouse client statistics.

With the release of its first book, Rent Estate™ Revolution, authored by Renters Warehouse CEO Kevin Ortner, the company is educating Americans across the country about the New American Dream, achievable through Rent Estate. With the launch of the Top Dog Retirement Center for senior dogs, Kosanke and her team hope to now help local pups with their retirement planning too.

To get involved and help Renters Warehouse and the Top Dog Foundation fund the Retirement Center for senior dogs, visit the http://topdogfoundation.org now through August 15th, 2017.

-30-

About Renters Warehouse

Renters Warehouse is one of the fastest growing and highest reviewed residential property management companies in America. Backed by growth equity investor and majority stakeholder Northern Pacific Group, and under the leadership of President and CEO Kevin Ortner, Renters Warehouse now manages more than $3 billion in residential real estate, servicing 13,000+ investors across 19,000+ residential homes over 42 markets and 25 states. NPG Managing Partner Scott Honour, who in 1999 was a founder of YapStone, a leading online rental property payment service provider, serves as Chairman.

Renters Warehouse expertly serves everyday single-property homeowners as well as real estate investors. In 2015, the company officially trademarked the term Rent Estate™ to redefine the entire SFR (Single Family Rental) industry as more traditional real estate gives way to this new lucrative asset. Through their dedicated Portfolio Services Division led by Chief Investment Officer Anthony Cazazian, the company also brings professional, scalable and efficient single property management solutions to investment portfolios with both centralized services and local market expertise and staff. Not only has Renters Warehouse received the prestigious honor of being included on the Inc. 500 | 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies in America seven consecutive years in a row, it was also named one of the “Best Places to Work” in Minnesota (where they are headquartered) by the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016. The company was also honored as a best place to work in Arizona (a centralized corporate services center) by the Phoenix Business Journal in 2013 and 2014, and achieved a spot on the prestigious 2016 Top Companies to Work for in AZ list. Nationwide, Renters Warehouse has been honored as one of America's "Best Places to Work" in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016 by Outside Magazine. Recognized as pioneers in real estate, business management and innovation, Renters Warehouse has been awarded 22 Business Stevie Awards both internationally and stateside.

In 2017, Renters Warehouse received an “A” rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) after meeting the BBB’s eight Standards of Trust and earning BBB Accreditation. In 2016, Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC, a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) offering a wide array of services including operational risk assessments, assigned its MOR RV2 residential-vendor ranking to Renters Warehouse as a residential property manager, indicating that the company demonstrates proficiency in managing key areas of operational risk.

In 2017, Renters Warehouse published its first book - Rent Estate™ Revolution. Authored by CEO Kevin Ortner, the book shares the Renters Warehouse philosophy and business expertise around single-family rentals and the power of Rent Estate to drive long-term wealth creation, retirement security and financial freedom for the everyday person. Sign up for updates now at: http://www.rentestaterevolution.com.

Media Inquiries / Interviews:

Crystal Richard

Public Relations

crystal(at)renterswarehouse(dot)com

About Top Dog Foundation:

Top Dog Foundation is a 501c3 non-for-profit organization based in New Germany, Minnesota whose mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and provide a loving and permanent home for dogs that are deemed “un-adoptable” because of age and health; that would otherwise be unnecessarily euthanized. The group’s vision is that every senior dog; homeless, abandoned, or labeled “un-adoptable” and scheduled for expiration because of age, and health, will have a loving and permanent home.

Contact:

Jean Beuning

Founder, Top Dog Foundation

(952) 353-2122

http://www.topdogfoundation.org

jean(at)topdogfoundation(dot)org

5120 Vega Avenue

New Germany, MN 55367