The Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) today announced the appointment of Sanjay Gupta, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Innovation and Corporate Relations at Allstate Insurance Company, as the new Chairman of its Global Board of Directors at the opening of the seventh annual MMA CEO & CMO Summit in Napa, California. Gupta, a strategic and operational marketing leader, replaces outgoing chairman John Costello, former President - Global Marketing and Innovation at Dunkin’ Brands.

Gupta will continue to further the association’s mission to accelerate the transformation and innovation of marketing through mobile driving business growth with closer and stronger consumer engagement. His focus will be to aggressively help drive against MMA’s core pillars, including: cultivating inspiration among C-suite marketers, building capability for success in mobile marketing, and demonstrating measurement and impact of marketing overall. His forward-thinking leadership has already been evidenced in his commitment to being at the forefront of MMA’s two key programs: Allstate’s participation as one of 10 brands in MMA’s $3 million cross-channel effectiveness consortium and his leadership on the Executive Steering committee for the MMA’s Marketing Attribution Think Tank (MATT) launched last year.

Under Costello’s leadership, the MMA Global Board of Directors has evolved to include an impressive composition of global marketing and tech leaders at the forefront of the mobile transformation. The board represents the MMA’s wide range of over 800 members from brand marketers, technology enablers, media companies, agencies and operators in dozens of countries around the globe.

“I am excited to assume the role as chair and continue to help the MMA drive against what I consider to be some of the most important programs the industry is using in measurement, innovation, marketing organizational design and more,” Gupta said. “What we’ve seen as tried and true in the past may not always work for the future, so our focus for the MMA must be to help brands question, evolve and innovate their marketing.”

“The opportunities with mobile has made this one of the most transformational times for marketers,” said Costello. “We are in the midst of a technological and organizational evolution that will definitely change how marketers engage with consumers in consumers’ mobile-first world. I am honored to have been part of the MMA’s transformation and am excited to support its further progress.”

“The MMA is forever grateful for the legacy that John Costello leaves providing true industry leadership as he has done so many times in is his legendary career. He led the industry both by example on how to innovate within his role at Dunkin’, as well as helping to build the MMA into now the second largest marketing and media trade group,” said Greg Stuart, CEO of the MMA. “I am extremely appreciative of John’s partnership and friendship – we are so much further as a direct result of his contribution. As he passes the baton, the global MMA board and MMA team are honored to continue what John helped create under Sanjay’s leadership and look forward to leveraging his tremendous expertise and knowledge.”

A financial services marketing veteran, Gupta’s successful experience in branded consumer financial services, data analytics and electronic commerce is brought to bear in his role at Allstate. He is responsible for positioning Allstate for long-term profitable growth through his leadership of companywide efforts to engage customers, consumers, employees, agency owners and other key stakeholders via world-class advertising and sponsorships, corporate communications, digital marketing and corporate responsibility initiatives. Gupta is also responsible for driving Allstate's innovation agenda across all operational and brand lines. Prior to joining Allstate in 2012, Gupta served as the CMO for Ally Bank and senior marketing roles for Bank of America. He serves on multiple boards including Vital Voices Global Partnership, a nonprofit organization investing in women leaders to accelerate human rights, economic empowerment and political participation around the world.

Costello served at Dunkin’ Brands from 2009 to 2016, most recently as President - Global Marketing and Innovation. One of the early pioneers of omni-channel marketing, John has served as the Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing at The Home Depot, Chief Global Marketing Officer of Yahoo! and President and COO of Nielsen Marketing Research U.S. He began his career at Procter & Gamble and also served as SVP-Marketing and Sales at Pepsi-Cola USA.

Costello has been recognized as one of the most Influential people in marketing and digital transformation by numerous organizations and publications, one of the Top 10 Merchants by DSN Retailing Today and was elected to the Retail Advertising Hall of Fame. He is also past Chairman of both the Advertising Council and Association of National Advertisers.

