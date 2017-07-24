Trident University, Academic Excellence - Compassionate Commitment

Trident University International (Trident) is proud to announce its new SAS Joint Certificate in Business Analytics. This certificate will be available to students starting later in 2017.

Housed within the University’s Glenn R. Jones College of Business, the SAS Joint Certificate in Business Analytics is designed for business professionals who are seeking to expand their understanding of big data, the management of databases, data mining, and more. This program was developed in partnership with SAS, the industry leader in business analytics.

This certificate addresses skills in areas experiencing above average job growth, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From 2014-2024 management analyst jobs are expected to grow at 14% while database administrator jobs are expected to grow at 11%.

Completion of this certificate requires students to successfully pass Database Management, Statistical Analysis for Managers, Data Mining, Enterprise Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence, and a capstone course in business analytics – a total of 15 credit hours. All classes are 100% online and designed to be completed in five months. Graduates receive a certificate of completion signed by both Trident and SAS.

Designed for job roles such as statistical assistants, business intelligence analysts, database administrators, and business information analysts, graduates of this certificate are expected to acquire statistical, quantitative, technical, and critical thinking skills by applying concepts, tools, and real world data.

Trident is a 100% online university and is regionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). Active duty military, veterans, National Guard, and military dependents make up 79% of the University’s student population, and Trident is proud to employ many veterans at its faculty, staff, and management levels.

About Trident University

Founded in 1998, Trident University International (Trident) is a leading online postsecondary university serving adult learners. Trident developed the Trident Learning Model, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills to enhance the lives and careers of students. Trident offers high-quality bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Visit http://www.trident.edu, Trident’s Facebook page, or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs.