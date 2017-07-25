Lynxspring, Inc. (http://www.lynxspring.com), a premier developer and provider of open, IP-control solutions for building automation, energy management, cyber protection, and device-to-enterprise integration, is pleased to announce the topics of the Keynote Presentations and Technical Sessions for the second biennial Lynxspring Exchange & Technology Showcase Conference beginning October 1, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The 2017 Lynxspring Exchange & Technology Showcase brings Lynxspring technology partners together with attendees that include the industries’ leading system integrators, contractors, building owners, facility managers, and energy system experts to exchange, collaborate, network and learn about today’s operating systems and solutions for operating facilities smarter, safer, more securely, more efficiently, at peak performance levels, and to see the latest in advanced smart-devices and applications. It is a tremendous opportunity to meet one-on-one with the leading companies delivering and deploying the latest technologies and solutions that are changing how buildings and facilities are managed and operate.

The Keynote Topics being developed for the 2 ½ day conference include “IoT, the Evolution and Disruption in Our Industry - Insights and Opinions” and “Expressing the True Value of Energy Projects Using Your Customers' Own Yardsticks”.

Taking place October 1 - 3, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona, the conference will be split into two tracks - a Business Track and a Technology Track.

The Technology Track will focus on topics such as:



Think Inside the Box! Unveils Lynxspring's new Onyxx® Application Independent Platform (OAIP) and demonstrates how developers can connect nearly any device or application to the Internet quickly, securely and seamlessly.

What's Up with Niagara? This session is devoted to the Niagara Framework and a look at future development plans for the technology, Niagara Analytics and Enterprise Security.

The Lynxspring JENEsys® Edge™ 534. An HVAC Equipment Controller and More.

The Lynxspring Product Roadmap

Niagara, Onyxx® and JENEsys® Edge™ Short Cuts and Best Practices

The Business Track will focus on topics such as:

Mastering the One-Page Proposal for Energy Projects

The Edge and Its Role in Today's Built Environment

OT and IT – Closing the Gap

Smart Buildings Boot Camp Abbreviated Presented by Intelligent Buildings

Securing Facilities for Today's Cyber World

Intelligent Buildings in the Digital Age, Discussion and Perspectives from Consultants

Integrating Data & Analytics

Building Controls in Energy-Using Equipment

Value-Added Applications

Best Practices/Case Histories/Lessons Learned

The 2017 Lynxspring Exchange & Technology Showcase is hosted by Lynxspring, but is sponsored by leading solutions providers, all of who will be exhibiting their latest hardware and software in the Technology Showcase open throughout the conference. Of the 20+ Sponsor Exhibitors to date, this year’s GO BIG Sponsor is Tridium. The Gold, Silver and Bronze Sponsors exhibiting include: KMC Controls, Belimo, Conserve It, Connexx Energy, Blue Ridge Technologies, Connect Air, Eagle Technology, eSight Energy, Intelligent Buildings, IoTium, Selling Energy, SkyFoundry, Viconics, Windy City Wire, ACI, BidTracer, and Functional Devices. Special and Media Sponsors include Project Haystack, Realcomm, A New Deal for Buildings, Automated Buildings, CABA and ControlTrends.

More information about the 2017 Lynxspring Exchange & Technology Showcase Conference is available at: http://www.lynxspringexchange.com.

Conference Registration for the 2017 Lynxspring Exchange & Technology Showcase Conference can be completed online at: http://www.lynxspringexchange.com/register.

To learn more about Lynxspring Technology and Products, visit: http://www.lynxspring.com.

About Lynxspring, Inc.

Embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures and distributes innovative edge-to-enterprise solutions and technology for today’s intelligent buildings, energy management, equipment control and specialty machine-to-machine and IoT applications. Lynxspring’s technologies and products simplify connectivity, integration, interoperability and data accuracy and exchange from the edge to the enterprise. For more information about Lynxspring, visit http://www.lynxspring.com.

Media Contact:

Marc Petock

Chief Communications Officer and Vice President, Marketing

Lynxspring, Inc.

marc.petock(at)lynxspring(dot)com

+1-877-649-5969