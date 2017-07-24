NowSecure NowSecure customers rave about the tremendous value of the NowSecure Platform that delivers the critical speed, accuracy, and efficiency they need to run their enterprises faster and safer on mobile.

NowSecure®, the only provider of fully automated 360-degree coverage of mobile app security testing, today announced the appointment of Brian Murphy as Senior Vice President of Sales and Brian Reed as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Together Murphy and Reed possess over five decades of technology sales and marketing acumen and a proven track record of growing early-stage companies in the enterprise mobility and security marketplaces.

Murphy, Reed, and NowSecure CEO Alan Snyder together helped lead enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile service management (MSM) provider BoxTone to become a leader in the mobile industry with more than 600 customers managing more than 4 million devices. BoxTone customers included 42 companies in the Fortune 100, the top five largest U.S. banks, four of the top five largest U.S. government agencies, and eight of the top 10 managed services providers. Together they led BoxTone to a high-value acquisition by the top mobile security vendor Good Technology in 2014.

Attendees of Black Hat USA 2017 on July 26 and 27 in Las Vegas are encouraged to visit NowSecure booth 1759 to meet the trio, learn how NowSecure can add value to their organization, and experience a demonstration of the newly unveiled product NowSecure Intelligence™. NowSecure Intelligence is a cloud SaaS solution for always-on monitoring of the security, compliance, and privacy risk status of mobile apps published on the Apple® App Store® and the Google Play™ store.

“Brian Murphy and Brian Reed are first-rate sales and marketing executives with a proven record of accelerating the market penetration and revenue growth of early-stage companies by delivering real value to customers,” said CEO Alan Snyder. “As the trusted security supplier to leading global 2000 enterprises and federal agencies, Reed and Murphy will help maximize NowSecure customer adoption and success. Our mission is to ensure that NowSecure always delivers maximum customer value through the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of the NowSecure Platform with the most comprehensive mobile app security testing coverage of security, compliance, and privacy risk vectors across third-party, custom, and business-critical mobile apps.”

Previously as Senior Vice President of Sales at BoxTone, the leader in MSM and top supplier of integrated EMM to the enterprise and leading managed service providers, Murphy doubled revenue and customers every year. Following the acquisition of Good Technology, Murphy helped drive top-line revenue and customer adoption while leading the integration of the companies’ sales and business development organizations. Murphy continued his focus on driving revenue growth and customer success for the past two years by advising three early- and mid-stage vendors of mobile and security technology.

“Reflecting on my decade in mobility, all enterprise mobility customers shared concern over app and device security and their continued challenges selecting, building, and certifying the security and compliance of apps for use by their organizations and their customers,” said Murphy. “NowSecure stands out because of its raving fans, the fact that the world’s most demanding organizations trust NowSecure to deliver deep and accurate mobile app security testing coverage, and the fact that customers can do in 30 minutes what used to take them all day. I’m thrilled to be able to build on the prior successes of NowSecure and help enterprises safely and securely achieve their mobile transformations.”

Reed served as CMO and Chief Product Officer at BoxTone where he collaborated with Murphy to unify the sales and marketing teams and build a revenue-generating engine, strong brand, innovative technology portfolio, and passionate customers. Upon BoxTone’s acquisition, Reed served as Chief Mobility Officer at Good Technology driving rapid enterprise growth and business transformation. Most recently Reed served as CMO at social media security start-up ZeroFOX establishing top positions and achieving dramatic customer growth in the social media security and digital risk monitoring marketplace.

“While the mobile-social-cloud transformation of business is well underway within organizations large and small, the reality is that the industry still lags dramatically in vetting the true security, privacy, and compliance of mobile apps and services,” Reed said. “NowSecure has the smartest mobile security threat research and engineering teams building the most advanced technology in the industry for testing and certifying mobile apps. The NowSecure services team is rightfully recognized as among the top mobile app security penetration testing experts. NowSecure customers rave about the tremendous value of the NowSecure Platform that delivers the critical speed, accuracy, and efficiency they need to run their enterprises faster and safer on mobile.”

Black Hat USA 2017 attendees can schedule a meeting with NowSecure executives to talk about their vision for the future of NowSecure or witness the latest innovations in the NowSecure Platform by visiting https://info.nowsecure.com/meet-at-black-hat-usa-2017.html.