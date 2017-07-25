Coding Updates Virtual Boot Camp 2018: Live Webinar by AudioEducator

Coding Updates Virtual Boot Camp 2018 This live webinar will prepare medical coders and professionals for success in 2018 by analyzing the most recent changes to ICD-10 and CPT codes for 10 specialties.

AudioEducator, a division of audio conference and corporate education leader ProEdTech, will host the live three-day webinar “Coding Updates Virtual Boot Camp 2018” with 15 coding experts on December 6, 7 and 8, 2017. The preconference event on December 6 will provide critical education on hot 2018 topics, and the two-day sessions on December 7 and 8 will teach coders about the changes and payment issues that will matter most in 2018 in 10 top specialties.

A medical practice’s coding and billing accuracy have never been more critical to its financial survival. The Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA) requires medical practices to submit specific data to meet value-based payment requirements. And the rise of high deductible health plans (HDHPs) means more patients than ever before are paying out of pocket for certain services, which could lead to declining patient numbers and revenue shortfalls. Medical coders and billers are the first line of defense for their medical practice as it takes on the monumental payment challenges of value-based programs and HDHPs. In today’s medical office, every dollar counts, and accurately coded claims are a must.

AudioEducator’s annual coding virtual boot camp is divided into a preconference event and a two-day main event. The preconference event on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 includes a series of four prerecorded, one-hour education sessions from a panel of national experts on topics specifically designed to help medical practices recover their full, deserved reimbursement in 2018:



Instruction on how to use a practice’s data to uncover and solve financial problems

Practical tips for developing a MACRA action plan for 2018

Advice on how to correctly append modifiers in 2018

An update on what’s new with the National Correct Coding Initiative (NCCI) edit system

In the live sessions on Thursday, December 7 and Friday, December 8, 15 expert coding speakers will address key coding and billing issues in the following specialties:

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Obstetrics-Gynecology

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Otolaryngology

Pain management

Pathology

Pediatrics

Urology

