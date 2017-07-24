Sharon Kleyne Addresses Myopia Epidemic In China

Sharon Kleyne, host of the nationally syndicated The Sharon Kleyne Hour Power of Water, Global Climate Change and Your Health on VoiceAmerica sponsored by Nature’s Tears® EyeMist® recently talked on the air about an alarming Post magazine article of April 8th, 2017 about the rise of myopia in China.

The article by Zidor Aldama described the situation in which Chinese children are under pressure to perform academically that they spend most of their time indoors studying. As a result, they’re not getting enough sunlight, which would allow their eyes to develop normally. One mother interviewed for the magazine article made light of the issue, saying that at first she thought her daughter just preferred to stay indoors. Later, the mother joked that her daughter would just have to get used to spectacles and that some kids wore them without glasses in them just for fun.

Kleyne and Shanghai ophthalmologist Xu Xun disagree. “Myopia rates have shot up in the last two decades,” Xu Xun says. “According to our statistics, between 10 per cent and 20 per cent of primary school pupils start classes with myopia. Then the percentage rises to up to 50 per cent for secondary school students. In university, 90 per cent are short-sighted.” Kleyne describes how myopia obstructs vision. Myopia, she explains, takes place when the eyeball is too long relative to the eye film and the focusing power of the cornea. When myopia is present, light doesn’t focus on the retina properly. Objects appear blurry. “It’s not long after this,” says Kleyne, “that a child will have to be outfitted with glasses or they will not be able to keep up in school.”

Kleyne, founder of Bio-Logic Aqua Research® Water Life Science®, encourages Chinese parents to adjust the daily schedules of their children so that they can get outside for a couple of hours a day and reap the developmental benefits of natural sunlight. "I understand" says Kleyne, "yet we only have two precious eyes and we should avoid doing damage to them if we can. Exposure to natural sunlight is essential," Kleyne continues.


