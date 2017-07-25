Once again HEXONET is positioned to show our expertise and engineering capabilities with an exciting new platform that has the potential to change our industry

HEXONET (https://www.hexonet.net) today unveiled its next generation web Control Panel Platform, featuring industry leading new technologies and a pioneering user interface with a smart user-focused design that will make searching, managing, using and even selling domain names faster and easier. The Control Panel introduces a specially designed platform architecture that marries optimized real-time APIs with a modern and dynamic client web interface - in short, it's fast, intelligent, and adaptable. The initial release of the Control Panel showcases the underlying architecture with subsequent releases adding advanced intelligence and features tailor-made for direct clients, resellers, and registrar partners. These future updates and added features to the Control Panel will be rolled out on a continuous basis throughout 2017 and 2018.

“HEXONET is known in the domain name industry as a technical leader,” said Jens Wagner, Chief Executive Officer. “Once again HEXONET is positioned to show our expertise and engineering capabilities with an exciting new platform that has the potential to change our industry. It will serve as our web gateway for the delivery and customization of all our services going forward.”

“The new Control Panel is being released with our newly integrated aftermarket services developed directly in conjunction with industry leaders, Afternic® and SEDO®. Buying and selling domain names can now be done with just a few clicks,” said Robert Birkner, HEXONET’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Because of the powerful and intelligent underbelly of the platform, aftermarket services in the near future will also feature smart metrics, service automation, and even personalization.”

The Control Panel is the culmination of two years of research, design and coordinated engineering. Together with the core platform, a number of additional technologies and services will be launched at the same time, including a new domain search and suggestion engine, infinite scrolling data tabling, service dashboards, and the aforementioned aftermarket services with Afternic® and SEDO®. HEXONET is already working on integrating even more web and online services for the platform as well as adding specific customizations for clients, resellers, and registrars.

Since 1999, HEXONET has been a leading developer and service provider of technologies and platforms for the domain industry. Thousands of resellers, startups and service providers from across the world trust HEXONET as their domain platform provider of choice. Today, HEXONET manages over 3.5 million domains for its clients. 1API GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HEXONET.

