Progressive Railroading magazine honored HNTB Corporation’s Myat Ohn as a “Rising Star” of the rail industry at its Rising Stars Recognition Dinner yesterday in St. Louis.

Additionally, the magazine published a question-and-answer profile of Ohn on its website.

Ohn, a project manager in HNTB’s Oakland office, has earned praise for delivering high-quality design to a variety of public rail agencies throughout her career. Her track-design projects for clients include the California High Speed Rail Authority, Bay Area Rapid Transit, Caltrain, Los Angeles Metro and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. Ohn is distinguished by her extensive knowledge of heavy and light rail track and broad range of skills, which include rail project integration, track alignment design, cost estimating, track section design, construction document preparation, utility coordination, tunnel and station interface design, and post-design support.

“Myat’s poise and capabilities exceed her years of experience and convey technical mastery,” said Darlene Gee, HNTB Northern California district leader and vice president. “She consistently demonstrates a high level of professionalism and a desire to grow and take on new challenges.”

Progressive Railroading’s “Rising Stars” celebrates individuals under age 40 whose positive impact on the rail industry calls attention to them as future leaders. Ohn follows Todd Blaylock, HNTB senior project manager, who was named a 2015 Rising Star.

With a particular passion for track design, Ohn currently serves as the guideway and track lead for a major stretch of the California High Speed Rail project, managing 65 miles of the 350-mile section linking San Jose and the Central Valley. In her career, she has been involved in rail projects from preliminary stages to final design, design support during construction, and design-build in the development of construction documents. She also leads HNTB’s rail interest group in Northern California.

Beyond her work at HNTB, Ohn hopes to help the industry grow by inspiring future engineers. She presents to university students, including last year at UC Berkeley’s Institute of Transportation Engineers, and is actively involved with the San Francisco Chapter of the Women’s Transportation Seminar, where she brings together like-minded, transit-oriented people.

Ohn earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from UC Berkeley and has worked with HNTB in track design throughout her 11-year career.

About HNTB

HNTB Corporation is an employee-owned infrastructure solutions firm serving public and private owners and contractors. HNTB’s work in California dates back to its founding in 1914. Today, HNTB continues to grow in size and service offerings to clients in California from eight office locations, currently employing more than 350 full-time professionals. With more than a century of service, HNTB understands the life cycle of infrastructure and addresses clients’ most complex technical, financial and operational challenges. Professionals nationwide deliver a full range of infrastructure-related services, including award-winning planning, design, program management and construction management. For more information, visit http://www.hntb.com.