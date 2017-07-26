JER HR Group LLC adds an innovative new selection assessment, PXT Select™, to their business offering. The new hiring assessment empowers organizations to navigate the competitive talent landscape with confidence and ease.

“We are proud to partner with JER HR Group to bring this new assessment to market”, said Scott Allison, Vice President and Director at Wiley. “Our partners are trusted advisors to their clients and have a powerful impact on organizations. Great organizations know that success begins with hiring the right people. By working with PXT Select and JER HR Group, organizations of all sizes experience greater insight and confidence in their hiring process.”

Too many organizations make crucial hiring decisions based solely on impressions rather than data. Powered by the latest advancements in assessment technology, PXT Select provides the hiring manager with insight into a candidate’s cognitive abilities, behavioral traits, and interests, including tips about the candidate’s potential job fit and relevant job-specific interview questions.

Commenting on the partnership, David Moff, Managing Consultant, remarked, “JER HR Group is already an Authorized Partner of Wiley’s Everything DiSCTM and Five Behaviors of a Cohesive TeamTM. JER HR Group has also implemented Profile XT for many clients for the past few years now. So, becoming an Authorized Partner of PXT Select is an extension of our partnership with Wiley.” Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director of JER HR Group LLC added, “JER HR Group is excited to extend its partnership with Wiley. We have expanded our offering and have created a targeted website for Wiley products to further reach out to the marketplace and expand our profile among our clients.”

About PXT Select™

PXT Select makes the very human decisions about hiring simpler and smarter. Combining over 20 years of research with powerful assessment technology, PXT Select and its intuitive suite of reports helps fill the gap between the resume and the interview. This powerful selection assessment provides organizations with actionable objective data about candidates and employees in a simple to understand format that helps them to interview better and hire smarter. PXT Select™ is available exclusively through the PXT Select Authorized Partner network.

Learn more at http://www.PXTSelect.com.

About JER HR Group LLC

JER HR Group (http://www.jerhrgroup.com) is an HR Consulting firm that has, for the past twenty-five years, offered a comprehensive suite of HR services for clients nationwide. Our training, leadership and development and coaching integrates assessment tools in building an integrated management team. Our Assessment Team also supports clients in their hiring and selection process through customized integration of selection tools. For more information about our assessment tools capabilities, please visit us at http://www.myprofiletool.com.